Catholic Bishops of Arizona

Statement on Standing in Solidarity with Immigrants

We would like to express our solidarity with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), numerous ecumenical and faith leaders, and many others, in their recent and continued support for immigrants.

As your bishops, we remain concerned for the safety and welfare of all our flock, including migrants presently facing immense challenges. Be assured that the Church will continue to advocate for the dignity and just treatment of migrants and will accompany them as much as we are able during this stressful time.

Pope Francis has eloquently stated that “the encounter with the migrant as with every brother and sister in need, is also an encounter with Christ.” These are good words to remember, especially now as we approach Advent.

Ultimately, it is our hope that the federal government will develop comprehensive reform of our current immigration system. In the meantime, please be assured of our prayers for all those who are in need and that our migrant brothers and sisters know that they are not alone.

Most Rev. John P. Dolan

Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Tucson

Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

Most Rev. Eduardo Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

Declaración de los Obispos de la Conferencia Católica de Arizona sobre

la solidaridad con inmigrantes

Nos gustaría expresar nuestra solidaridad con la Conferencia de los Estados Unidos de Obispos Católicos (USCCB), numerosos lideres ecuménicos y lideres de fe, y muchos más, en su reciente y continuo apoyo por los inmigrantes.

Como sus obispos, seguimos preocupados por la seguridad y bienestar de nuestro rebaño, incluyendo migrantes que actualmente enfrentan desafíos difíciles. Estén seguros de que la Iglesia continuará a abogar por la dignidad y trato justo de migrantes y los acompañaremos lo más que podamos durante este tiempo estresante.

El Papa Francisco ha declarado que “el encuentro con el migrante, así como con cada hermano y hermana en necesidad, también es un encuentro con Cristo.” Estas son buenas palabras para recordar, especialmente ahora que se acerca el Adviento.

Por último, nuestra esperanza es que el gobierno federal desarrolle una reforma comprensiva de nuestro actual sistema migratorio. Por lo tanto, asegúrense de nuestras oraciones por todos los que tienen necesidad y para que nuestros hermanos y hermanas migrantes sepan que no están solos.

Reverendísimo John P. Dolan

Obispo de Phoenix

Reverendísimo Edward J. Weisenburger

Obispo de Tucson

Reverendísimo James S. Wall

Obispo de Gallup

Reverendísimo Eduardo Nevares

Obispo Auxiliar de Phoenix