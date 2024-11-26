Almost 500 years ago, a poor peasant wearing a simple cloak came face-to-face with a heavenly reality in the hills of Mexico – changing the lives of millions of people forever.

When Juan Diego, a native Aztec and Christian convert, set out for catechism class one morning in December, he heard a voice calling him by name. He climbed the nearby Tepeyac hill and encountered the most beautiful woman he had ever seen – Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She appeared as a mother who speaks tenderly to her children, dressed in Aztec garb and speaking the native language. She chose Juan Diego to request that a church be built in her honor on the very hill where they stood.

This was the first of five apparitions (four to Juan Diego and one to his uncle), all of which led to the revealing of Our Lady’s miraculous image on the tilma and the eventual building of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in present day Mexico City. Within seven years of her apparitions, more than 9 million locals converted to Catholicism.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Diocese of Phoenix and, inspired by her example, Bishop John Dolan is launching a historic seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization, beginning in January 2025 and leading up to December 2031 – the 500th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe appearing to Juan Diego on Tepeyac hill.

Evangelization begins with encounter

When it comes to evangelization, doing things often come to mind – starting ministries, creating engaging content and doubling down our efforts in parish life. Amidst these wonderful avenues of sharing the Gospel, it’s easy to forget the often-overlooked question: Where does evangelization begin?

“I like to ask the question, ‘When did you first fall in love with Jesus?’” shared Bishop Dolan. “Not simply, ‘What date were you baptized?’ or ‘When was the first time you remember walking into a church?’ But rather ‘When did Jesus first reveal Himself to you in a profoundly personal way?’

“This is where everything begins and ends, our relationship with Jesus.”

Such an encounter with Christ changes hearts and compels us to answer the Great Commission to “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations” (Mark 28:19-20). It is also a cornerstone of Bishop Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan.

“We cannot give what we do not have,” Bishop Dolan continued. “I believe these seven years are a personal invitation from the Holy Spirit for an introspective moment to ponder questions like ‘Have I personally encountered Christ in my own life?’ ‘Am I responding to my baptismal call out of obligation or the deep stirring of an inward call?’ and ‘Does my personal encounter with Christ pour into my everyday life?’

“It’s also a call to roll up our sleeves and discern how we, as individuals and as Church, will engage and evangelize those around us, especially those who are overlooked and marginalized.”

Bishop Dolan announced this robust seven-year plan in his pastoral letter entitled “TILMA” in October 2024. Each year will have an evangelization-related theme – most based on one of the five apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe – as well as areas of pondering and growth on a personal, parish and diocesan level.

Bishop Dolan is also turning toward our Latino and Hispanic brothers and sisters in a particular way during these seven years, in gratitude for the richness of culture and traditions, as well as the profound gifts of faith and family they bring to the Church.

“We have much to learn from our Hispanic and Latino brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Dolan. “This inspired an acronym of the word ‘tilma’ that sums up my hope and invitation for this pastoral plan:

“‘Testifica, oh Iglesia, a la Luz del Misterio del Amor.’ ‘Testify, o Church, to the light of the mystery of Love.’”

Year of Hope

The first year of Bishop Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan carries the theme “Year of Hope” in tandem with Pope Francis declaring 2025 the Jubilee Year. Bishop Dolan is encouraging the faithful to consider the ‘10 Hopes’ Pope Francis has proposed in his letter, ‘Spes non cunfundit’:

Hope for peace over division Hope for enthusiasm for life and a readiness to share it Hope for openness to life and responsible parenthood Hope for prisoners through restorative justice Hope for the sick and those dedicated to their care Hope for youth and young adults Hope for immigrants, migrants and refugees Hope for the elderly Hope for the poor and the hungry 1 Hope for greater Christian unity

“These ‘10 Hopes’ are a great source for reflection,” said Bishop Dolan. “Before we set out to evangelize, we might ask ourselves, ‘How am I being called to accompany others who are made in the image and likeness of God, especially the marginalized, who carry these crosses?’”

Bishop Dolan, with the guidance of a diverse Pastoral Council made up of lay persons, priests and consecrated representing the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Diocese of Phoenix, is discerning how Pope Francis’ ‘10 Hopes’ can be addressed on a diocesan level.

Additionally, during the Jubilee Year, the faithful have multiple opportunities to receive a plenary indulgence, a powerful way to receive grace for the remission of sins. In addition to visiting the holy doors in Rome, Bishop John has decreed the following churches as pilgrimage sites during the Year of Hope: Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral (Phoenix), St. Mary’s Basilica (downtown Phoenix), St. Anthony’s (Gila River Indian Community), St. Mary’s (Kingman), Sacred Heart (Prescott) and Chapel of the Holy Cross (Sedona).

“We chose at least one pilgrimage site in every county of the diocese so everyone might have an opportunity to make a pilgrimage during this Year of Hope,” said Bishop Dolan. “The Lord’s hope and healing are for everyone.”

A webpage has been created www.dphx.org/tilma that will be a “one-stop shop” for all information regarding Bishop Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan, including information on the nature and conditions of indulgences and how to obtain an indulgence during the Jubilee Year.

Living image-bearers

Five hundred years ago, Our Lady of Guadalupe called Juan Diego by name to a personal encounter. In a similar way, the Holy Spirit is calling you by name and extending a personal invitation to transform your heart in these next seven years.

Just like He did to Juan Diego’s simple, coarse tunic, the Lord can transform you into an image-bearer through which others will come face-to-face with a heavenly reality, changing their lives forever.

Pastoral Plan Annual Themes:

2025 – Year of Hope

2026 – El Camino Real

2027 – Animated by Christ

2028 – That We May Be One

2029 – Renewed in Trust

2030 – The Encounter Moment

2031 – Go Forth in Joy