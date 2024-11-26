The pink and violet candles are nestled in their base, ready to be lit on their special Sunday during Advent—hope, peace, joy and love. Each week, we focus on a new theme for the heart, starting with the candle of hope. It’s fitting, as peace and joy aren’t always present in our homes. That’s a reality of living with others and navigating our fallen nature. Yet, we can always strive to remain hopeful.

Hope is forward-looking, preventing us from dwelling on disappointment or succumbing to anger and frustration when things don’t go as planned. It brings optimism to our thoughts about the future. As the Catechism states:

“Hope is the theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness, placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.” (CCC 1817)

For Catholics, hope is more than mere optimism; it’s about trusting in the Lord. We cannot truly be hopeful without believing in His goodness and love. Our happiness is not found solely in this life but in our eternal life in heaven. This perspective helps us navigate difficulties more gracefully.

If you have children at home, you can intentionally foster hope in their hearts. In a hopeful home:

Things are kept in perspective.

There is an understanding that what God allows, He will give you the grace to endure.

Problems are viewed as temporary challenges.

Gratitude is practiced.

The ultimate goal is not an easy life or constant happiness.

During Advent, there is so much to be hopeful for! As a family, we can focus less on what we hope to receive under the tree and more on entering into Advent with joyful anticipation of Jesus’ birth. Our children have desires not just at Christmas but throughout the year. As parents, we can help cultivate their desires for what truly matters.

Keeping our desires in perspective is essential. For example, I often hope for a new pair of slippers at Christmas. However, if I don’t receive them, my Christmas will still be wonderful. My hope for eternal life with the Lord outweighs any desire for the latest trend or cozy slippers, illustrating why perspective is so crucial.

By fostering hope in our homes and trusting in God’s promise of eternal life, we create a protective mindset. It helps us avoid discouragement and despair. Our temporary disappointments become more manageable when we focus on our future and eternal life rather than our current circumstances.

As we approach Christmas, let’s shift our focus from material gifts—the counting and shaking of presents—to the true gift of being sons and daughters of the King on high and the promise of eternal happiness.

This season, as you strive to cultivate a home filled with hope, peace, joy and love, remember you have already received the greatest gift: God humbled Himself and came to earth as a baby. Jesus Christ, born of the Virgin Mary, lived and died for our sins so we may have eternal life. We are blessed to know and serve the Lord as we await this ultimate happiness.

How can you and your family serve the Lord by serving others this Advent? In what ways can you spread the messages of hope, peace, joy and love?