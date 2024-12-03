NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How are you preparing the way for the Lord in your life?

The season of Advent is a wonderful time to seek healing from the Lord through parish reconciliation events. A regular celebration of the sacrament of Penance is a good way to grow in the spiritual life and Advent is especially appropriate to begin such a practice.

Advent is also the season to turn down the noise in our world and slow down to reflect on the coming of the Lord.

Jesus came to us in history through the Incarnation and will return at the end of the age in His Second Coming. He also comes to us through His sacraments and the Word. Making room for God’s Word in our heart during what can often be a busy time of year can help us refocus on the “reason for the season.” Listening for that still, small voice of God in the quiet of our hearts has a way of instilling peace in us. Just as Elijah did not hear the voice of God in the tumult of earthquakes, gusts of wind and fire, but in the whisper of the Lord, we can seek God’s guidance and peace by quieting ourselves and listening to what God shows us.

