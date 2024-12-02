There is a Hebrew term “shalom” which is often translated as “peace” and is spoken as a phrase of greeting and blessing. But it holds a much more profound meaning at its core – it portrays a concept that means “wholeness,” “restoration to fullness” and “completeness.”

In Biblical times, if someone stole a loaf of bread from their neighbor, shalom was not simply making things right by replacing one loaf of bread with another. Rather, after taking this step, there would be an active effort on the part of both parties to restore right-relationship and to work together so that everyone had enough bread to go around.

Shalom, much more than a form of repayment, points toward a deeper restoration and a reality that is our ultimate hope: right relationship with ourselves, with God and with one another. This all-encompassing restoration has been promised to each one of us, and only comes to pass through Christ Jesus, the One who makes all things new (Revelation 21:5) and who reconciles all things to Himself (Colossians 1:19-20); it is a reality that both “is and is not yet.”

Throughout the entire story of salvation history, God actively reminds His chosen people of this promise that is and is yet to come. We see such a reminder in the book of Leviticus when God establishes the year of jubilee. The chosen people were dwelling in the promised land when God made this decree:

Every 50 years would be a year of jubilee – a year of restoration.

Across the board, all debts were forgiven, slaves were set free, and land was restored to whom it rightfully belonged. This was a big deal! It took returning stolen loaves of bread to a whole new level. God also commanded the people not to plant their fields during this year, promising that He would be the one to provide for all of their needs.

A year of jubilee was a time of healing, restoring right-relationship and living the essence of shalom in abundance.

The wonderful news is that the Church continues the jubilee tradition today!

Every 25 years, and when special occasions arise, the pope declares a year of jubilee to point us to the reality that God desires to forgive our debts, free us from the slavery of sin and restore the land of our hearts; to point us to the promise of total restoration that is, and is yet to come; and ultimately, to remind us that He will provide for us in all of our needs.

Pope Francis declared 2025 the Jubilee Year, inspired by the Bible verse “hope does not disappoint” (Romans 5:5), and the truth that “Christian hope does not deceive or disappoint because it is grounded in the certainty that nothing and no one may ever separate us from God’s love” (Spes non confundit).

With the Lord, there is always opportunity for restoration.

As we step into this holy year, I invite you to take some time to reflect on the following questions: What areas of my life are in need of the Lord’s restoration? Do I believe He wants to come and set me free? Is there anyone I need to forgive? How is the Lord calling me to step out and share His hope with those around me?

The Lord has many special graces in store for you this year, graces that He has been waiting to pour upon you since that first jubilee, thousands of years ago. Do not be afraid to invite Him in. He will come, He will restore, and He will reveal to you in a profoundly personal way the promises that are and are yet to come.