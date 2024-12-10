Jesus’ earthly life was all about encounter.

We see it in every verse of the Gospels—from the personal invitation of each apostle to follow Him and the countless meals shared with Pharisees and outcasts alike, to the laying on of hands and the numerous accounts of personal and intentional healing.

Jesus lived his days meeting people exactly where they were along the journey, entering into their very realities and inviting each soul into a deep and abiding relationship. He accompanied others, and the impact was deeply personal, wildly abundant and ultimately, life changing.

This month the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Mission Advancement released the 2024 Impact Report, which is filled with the stories of countless individuals and families who have experienced this very love of Christ through the services of numerous wide-reaching ministries, charities and organizations in the diocese.

From pregnancy centers and support for priests, to Newman Centers and warm meals for those who are hungry, the report shares the immense impact of Diocese of Phoenix initiatives, including the more than 70 programs supported by the Charity and Development Appeal and the historic $100 million Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante campaign. It also expands on tuition assistance through Catholic School Support 365, seminarian formation through Priests for Our Future, and the vital impact of the Office of Mental Health Ministry, among others.

“I invite you to read the 2024 Impact Report,” shared Debbie DiCarlo, executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement. “Put yourself in the stories of the young mother, Salina, who found accompaniment from Aid to Women pregnancy center and Christopher, who receives dignified care at FSL’s ReCreación program after suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

“Walk with the many who have been sheltered, accompanied, educated and loved because you have made God and His impact of love visible in our world.”

When you do, you will find that through these diocesan initiatives, which are made possible through the generosity of the faithful, Christ continues to enter into the lives of those seeking Him, fostering life changing encounters.