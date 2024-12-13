NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Baptism of the Lord. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: What does your Baptism mean for you?

Many Catholics are baptized when they are infants, so they don’t remember the moment they received the Holy Spirit and became a beloved child of God.

They might remember seeing a sibling or cousin getting baptized. When it comes to seeking Baptism for their own child, however, many people might wonder about the purpose of it all. Here are some reasons Baptism is so crucial: In the saving waters of Baptism, we die with Christ and rise to new life. The old self with its stain of original sin is put away and we put on Christ. Those who are baptized have entered into the New Covenant and are made part of the body of Christ. The Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us that Baptism makes us co-heirs with Christ and a temple of the Holy Spirit. We’re also anointed priest, prophet and king. It’s a moment to celebrate!

Jesus, the Son of God, was baptized to “fulfill all righteousness,” as he told John the Baptist (Matt. 3:15). Rather than the waters of Baptism making Christ holy, He himself sanctified the water.

