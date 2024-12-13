NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Is your discovery of Christ a one-time event or a lifelong journey?

Sometimes, people can point to a pivotal event in their lives, a moment when they decided to become a disciple of Christ. But even then, with a moment of deep conversion, for most people, discovering Christ is the journey of a lifetime.

As you reflect back over your life, are you able to point to key moments when you accepted Our Lord’s invitation to follow Him? Was there a time when you witnessed the deep Christian faith of another person and said to yourself, “I want that, too”?

What have been the other key moments along the way in your journey of faith?

