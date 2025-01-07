Last week, Bishop John Dolan kicked off the 2025 Jubilee Year in the Diocese of Phoenix by celebrating six special Masses throughout the state.

He was joined by hundreds of parishioners and pilgrims from around the diocese at each of the Masses, which had overflowing crowds and were celebrated at the Jubilee pilgrimage sites decreed by Bishop Dolan in October 2024.

Read in-depth coverage of the Masses at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix and St. Anthony in Sacaton, Ariz.

Throughout this Jubilee Year, Bishop Dolan invites every person—whether you have been practicing the faith for 80 years or you still aren’t quite sure where to begin—to become a “pilgrim of hope” and make a pilgrimage to one, or even all six of these sites, to receive the special graces the Lord has in store.

Watch Bishop Dolan’s personal invitation to you:

“[Making a pilgrimage] is a wonderful opportunity to deepen our faith as individuals, families and faith communities, and to explore the beauty of our vast and diverse diocese,” said Bishop Dolan. “So, bring your kids and grandkids and join others from around the diocese in making some special memories.”

There are many wonderful opportunities for pilgrims of hope in this Jubilee Year, including gaining a plenary indulgence by making a pilgrimage or pious visit to one or more of the six designated Jubilee pilgrimage sites, and by keeping an eye out for the unique QR codes at each site—Bishop Dolan shares more on this in his video invitation above—to complete a virtual puzzle and win a special prize.

For more information on the Jubilee Year, pilgrimage sites, indulgences and Bishop Dolan’s seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization, visit www.dphx.org/tilma

