A diocesan-wide day of renewal aimed at inspiring attendees to live out their Baptism so as to welcome more people into the Catholic Church will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, at Corpus Christi Parish in Phoenix.

Organizers say the daylong event will attract everyone from faith formation leaders, catechists and Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) team members to parishioners at large. The retreat day is being co-sponsored by the diocesan Office of Worship and the Office of Evangelization, Discipleship and Spirituality (OEDS).

Workshops on the OCIA process, canon law, the ministry of godparents, marriage prep and other topics will also be available. The day includes time for fellowship and networking, a continental breakfast and catered lunch.

Diane Saunders, director of OEDS, said the day of renewal will help Catholics recognize the fact that through their Baptism, they were anointed priest, prophet and king and thus have a role in the process of welcoming people into the Catholic Church via OCIA.

The event will help “develop a fuller realization of the graces inherent in our baptisms in order to enliven all the faithful in their relationships with God and one another. This awareness calls all parish members to active participation in the life of their parish community and to taking on a more active role,” Saunders said.

Keynote speakers at the day of renewal include Fr. Kwame Assenyoh of the Diocese of Oakland and Fr. Ron Oakham, O.Carm. Fr. Assenyoh will speak about the inseparable link between the person of Christ and the Church, examining the mission and vocation of the Church in the world.

Fr. Oakham’s keynote address will focus on how the Vatican II documents helped move our Church toward a community-based initiation process, embracing the entire parish family in the process.

Bishop John P. Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix will celebrate the 4 p.m. Mass at Corpus Christi following the event.

Interested in taking part in this day of fellowship and formation? Register at OCIA Day of Renewal – January 18, 2025