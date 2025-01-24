In an ongoing effort to reach people where they are, the Diocese of Phoenix continues to expand their communication efforts through social media, television and print by creating more robust and varied digital content.

Over the past two years, the diocese has experienced exponential growth across social media platforms, hosting one of the top YouTube channels of Catholic dioceses across the U.S., bringing in 2,000 new YouTube subscribers with more than 435,000 average monthly views, as well as more than 4,800 new followers on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, video content has more than quadrupled with the development of weekly and monthly video and podcasts series, including TILMA, A Seat at the Table, Christ in Our Neighborhood, Word and Art and Mental Health Minute, among others.

Today, on the feast day of St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the Catholic press, the Office of Communications for the diocese announced the new title of the official bilingual diocesan magazine, which shares engaging stories and spiritual encouragement that reflect the heart of Bishop John Dolan and the ongoing mission of the local Church.

Formerly the Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante magazine, it now carries a new, yet familiar name: The Catholic Sun. This decision is part of an initiative to build out a coherent brand for diocesan communications under the beloved and long-trusted name.

“The national diocesan trend has shown decline in traditional print newspapers, so it’s important to evolve and reach people in new ways,” shared Brett Meister, director of the Office of Communications. “We are excited to take Bishop John’s vision to the next level.”

The magazine’s name change is among many other exciting developments in Bishop Dolan’s efforts to expand engaging content to all corners of the 44,000-square-mile diocese, for long-time faithful, newcomers and those who have not yet experienced the faith, alike.

This began with the redesign of The Catholic Sun logo by diocesan multi-media specialist, Julian Garoz—who incorporated the crucifix to emphasize Catholic identity—as well as an ever-growing list of inspiring video and podcast content. This is all in addition to the Catholic Sun website, the official news source for the Diocese of Phoenix, and a weekly e-newsletter that delivers the latest news and local events right to your inbox.

Later this summer, a new Catholic Sun website will be launched, hosting all of the engaging series and content in one place. Additionally, two new weekly video series, Priest of the Week, which looks at the more than 200 priests in the diocese and how they enjoy their rare downtime, and Now You Know, in which priests answer common questions about the faith, are currently in the works.

Beginning January 1, communication efforts reached new heights as the televised Mass on CW7—which has been broadcast weekly for nearly 20 years and has an average weekly viewership of 50,000 viewers from across the world—expanded airtime to include an additional 30-minutes of local programming, beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by the liturgy beginning at 9:00 a.m. and additional content after the Mass until 10:30 a.m. Television viewers experience the numerous weekly and monthly video series, many of which feature Bishop Dolan, produced by the Office of Communications through The Catholic Sun media.

“The expanded time on CW7 allows us to reach a faithful audience with content Bishop is passionate about,” continued Meister. “We pride ourselves in building a robust platform that shares local Catholic news and engaging content; we have something for everyone.”

All of this has been made possible by the generous support of local Catholic benefactors.

“We have so many incredible contributors, including Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, Catholic Education Arizona, Catholic Charities Community Services, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union and many others,” said Jennifer Ellis, diocesan content and strategic partnerships manager.

“Each one plays such a crucial role in our local Church and the content the diocese produces. We are so grateful for our supporters, and with expanding content and future growth we are excited to have even more opportunities to feature local organizations.”

Get plugged in to The Catholic Sun media resources:

Follow on social media: @PhoenixDiocese on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Sign up for the weekly newsletter, which delivers the latest diocesan news right to your inbox, by clicking here.

To sign up for a magazine subscription, call Donor Services at 602-354-2235.

The following video series can be found on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube channel:

Short-form weekly podcasts:

Word and Art with Bishop Dolan – YouTube : An exciting and insightful series where Bishop Dolan, who has a Master of Arts degree in Liturgy/Church Art, connects a Sunday Mass reading with a famous work of art.

Mental Health Minute – YouTube : A space where we explore the vital topic of mental and emotional well-being, opening the conversation and journeying together towards a healthier, happier you.

Christ in Our Neighborhood – YouTube : Bishop Dolan, joined by co-hosts Joyce Coronel and Jennifer Ellis, helps us dive into the Word of God together. Are you looking for a way to reawaken your faith? Are you interested in learning more about Jesus? Then Christ in Our Neighborhood is for you!

Long-form monthly podcasts:

TILMA – YouTube : This monthly podcast delves into all aspects of Bishop John’s seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization—from exciting community events around the diocese to a deep-dive into Pope Francis’ 10 Hopes for the Jubilee Year—all along you will discover Christ’s personal invitation to you to become a “pilgrim of hope.”

A Seat at The Table – YouTube : Bishop John Dolan sits down with leaders of other faith traditions to discuss current events, spirituality and ways we can work together to support our community.

Life Talk – YouTube : A monthly podcast hosted by Bishop John Dolan alongside Marina Salvador from the Office of Respect Life, that delves into crucial topics concerning the sanctity of life.

Prep Rally – YouTube : This monthly podcast celebrates the talents of students, teachers and administrators from across the diocese. Each episode features a topic highlighting one of four pillars: faith, service, academics and arts, and athletics.

Additional podcasts, which can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts:

The Bishop’s Hour – Spotify : Bishop Dolan, Jennifer Ellis and Joyce Coronel help you encounter the Living Christ by sharing news, faith and inspiration.

The Catholic Conversation – Spotify : Steve and Becky Greene, the Cradle and the Convert, invite you to join the conversation at their kitchen table with a cup of coffee and an insightful guest.

Parenting Smarts – Spotify : Local Catholic mom and childhood development specialist, Dr. MaryRuth Hackett, PH.D., shares the faith and science that go into raising happy, healthy kids of all ages.