This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: How have your own eyes seen God’s salvation?

If you’ve ever witnessed a baptism, then your own eyes have been privileged to see God’s salvation poured out sacramentally. But there are other ways to witness God’s saving power, too.

Maybe you or a loved one have experienced deliverance from an addiction. Maybe a married couple you know that was on the brink of divorce was able to reconcile and heal from deep wounds.

When we’re going through difficult times and the future looks hopeless, we can invite God to be with us in the center of that pain. He wants to free us and guide us through troubled times. A heart fully surrendered to Him is a heart that will be healed!

