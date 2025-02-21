Lent is a sacred time in the liturgical calendar, a season set aside for intentional spiritual growth. With its emphasis on prayer, almsgiving, and fasting, Lent invites Catholics to adopt practices that challenge us to step outside our everyday routines and grow closer to Christ. These practices, when embraced authentically, provide repeated opportunities to deny ourselves in order to live more fully in Him.

As we turn our thoughts toward Lent, I’m reminded each year to approach the season with prudence and balance. In the past, I’ve tried to take on ambitious Lenten commitments that, in hindsight, were more about external achievements than true spiritual growth. Lent is a time to deny oneself, but this self-denial should be purposeful—not for the sake of sacrifice itself, but to grow in spiritual life. Focusing too much on the external acts of penance can, paradoxically, hinder the deeper, internal surrender that Lent is meant to foster.

As Pope Francis wisely said during Ash Wednesday Mass last year, “Almsgiving, prayer and fasting are not mere external practices; they are paths that lead to the heart, to the core of the Christian life. We are called to love our brothers and sisters, to show compassion, to offer mercy and to share all that we are and have with those in need.”

This resonates deeply with me, especially as a parent. Too much emphasis on the external practices of Lent can not only cause internal stress but can also lead children away from a true understanding of holiness. When parents focus only on the sacrifices, rather than cultivating an internal transformation, children are left with negative memories of the season. Above all, Lent should be a time for spiritual growth.

Instead of fixating on the “doing” or “not doing,” we should shift our focus toward an intentional orientation of spiritual growth. By fostering a home culture where we strive to do difficult things out of love for the Lord, the rewards of Lent—both spiritual and relational—can extend beyond personal growth to positively influence the entire family. Through these sacrifices, we grow by learning to overcome obstacles and developing a resilient attitude—an attitude that is increasingly rare in secular culture.

As a family, it can be enriching to make small changes together during Lent. Here are some ideas:

Cook your meatless meal together as a family on Fridays. This can be a fun way to bond while also observing the fast.

Make a sacrifice as a family. Perhaps you could take a break from television, eating out or desserts, and spend that time doing something more spiritually enriching.

Add a family prayer time. Consider adding a weekly adoration hour, attending daily Mass or committing to a daily scripture reading or devotion as a family.

Serve those in need together. Find ways to serve your community, whether it’s making cards, passing out care packages or preparing meals for those in need.

The challenges of Lent are self-imposed; we choose what to sacrifice and what to embrace. However, to be effective, our Lenten resolutions should be realistic, achievable and prayerfully discerned. Each commitment to fasting, prayer or almsgiving—should be made with careful thought and prayerful reflection.

For more ideas on how to make Lent more meaningful for your family, check out CatholicIcing.com or visit the blog at MaryRuthHackett.com.