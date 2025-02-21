Valley Interfaith Project (VIP) trains, educates and organizes people on the margins to become leaders and advocate for themselves. As a local non-partisan interfaith organization, VIP is committed to building relationships and organizing people for sustainable, social and economic improvement. An avenue of this work involves partnering with Catholic parishes within the Diocese of Phoenix.

St. Louis the King in Glendale, Ariz., and St. Francis Xavier in Phoenix are two parishes that are working with VIP particularly to meet the needs of their migrant communities.

Last year, Dcn. Joe Stickney, who has been a parishioner at St. Louis the King for 20 years, worked with Cindy Pickard, a retired English teacher and VIP member, to organize an English as a Second Language (ESL) program in the parish. A core group continues to meet weekly to teach English to the immigrant community.

St. Francis Xavier hosted the first of several “Know Your Rights” sessions in January. These sessions, facilitated by VIP, empower immigrants by helping them understand their constitutional rights. VIP also ran a session to provide more information on immigration policies that are unfolding.

Ildefonso Magaña, a parishioner at St. Francis Xavier, shared that his involvement in VIP has given him a new wave of hope as it provides crucial help to the Hispanic community. He also greatly appreciates the support of pastor, Fr. Bob Fambrini, SJ, whose involvement in these efforts has inspired him.

“I have hope because the Church and different organizations [like Valley Interfaith Project] are activating themselves to help us. I know that together, through God’s hand, and the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, that we will be okay,” shared Magaña.

“I pray that our community is reminded that Jesus is walking with us, suffering with us, and dreaming with us, and that a better time will come.”

The U.S. Bishops have partnered with the Diocese of Phoenix through the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), their domestic anti-poverty program, granting VIP $25,000 to continue investing in institution-level advocacy, education and leadership training for communities, including serving parishioners on the margins.

Additional CCHD grants are available for local non-profits within the boundaries of the Diocese of Phoenix working toward anti-poverty efforts. Applications close February 24. For more information on CCHD local grants, visit https://dphx.org/catholic-social-teaching/cchd/cchd-local-grant/