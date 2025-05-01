NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: How often do you pray for vocations within the Church?

At many parishes, a petition on behalf of vocations to the priesthood and religious life is included in the Prayers of the Faithful at Mass. Does your parish do this? If not, would you consider speaking with your pastor or associate pastor about it?

Beyond those regular Mass petitions, is praying for vocations part of your normal prayer routine? If not, consider incorporating it into your daily prayers. You might want to visit the Diocese of Phoenix’s website, dphx.org and check out the Vocations page. There, you’ll find the vocation stories of each of our current seminarians. Why not adopt one as a spiritual son and pray for him?

Those who are discerning life as a priest or religious need our prayerful support as they seek to do God’s will in their lives.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION