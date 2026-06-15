NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: How can we work on removing the weeds and thorns of sin that keep us from being the best version of ourselves?

Many Catholics have the experience that they confess the same sins over and over again without seeming to make any progress. It’s important to remember that the saints weren’t perfect — they share in the frailties of human nature — but they kept getting up and endeavoring to follow the Lord.

One way we might be able to remove the weeds of our soul is to focus on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, depicted as burning with love for us but also wrapped in sharp thorns. Those thorns are our sins that grieve the heart of Jesus who loves us right in the middle of the mess and who calls us to turn to Him for healing of our sins.

When we consider that great love that is unconditionally offered to us, and at the same time, recognize that our sins wound the great Lover of mankind, we are moved to a change of heart and a change in behavior.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us and empower us to love like You!

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION