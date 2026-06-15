NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Have you experienced the Holy Spirit giving life in you? What can you do to be yeast in your parish, family, or community?

St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians lists the fruits of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. When we have the Holy Spirit active in our lives, we experience these wonderful fruits. When we love those who are difficult, respond patiently when we are sorely tried, and when we share generously, we are living by the Spirit, rather than by the flesh.

Notice that the first gift listed is joy. That’s because a life that is directed by the Holy Spirit brings joy to the heart. The other fruits of the Spirit active in a person’s life give rise to even more joy.

You and I were made for communion with God. When we’re in communion with Him, our lives are fruitful and that fruit brings life to our families, our parishes and our communities.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION