NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Silently reflect upon your spiritual journey. How were you able to find rest when you found Christ?

“I fled Him down the nights and down the days

I fled Him down the arches of the years

I fled Him down the labyrinthine ways…”

These words from the beloved poem “The Hound of Heaven” describe trying to run away from the love of God and how God relentlessly and lovingly pursues us.

Once we decide to trust God 100 percent, we find a peace that sustains us and accompanies us through the dark valleys of this life and shelters us from the storm.

Jesus says, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” All means all. We are all called to fly into the arms of Jesus where we will find peace the world cannot give.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION