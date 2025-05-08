Clergy and faithful representing several Christian communities as well as Eastern-Rite Catholic Churches gathered May 7 in downtown Phoenix to pray the Via Lucis.

Also known as the Stations of the Resurrection, the prayer service focuses on Christ’s triumph over the tomb. The candlelight event began in the chapel of the Diocese of Phoenix’s Diocesan Pastoral Center (DPC) and was led by Bishop John Dolan.

The prayers of the Via Lucis, Bishop Dolan said in his opening remarks, are based on the Resurrection accounts in the early Christian Scriptures. He thanked those who gathered to focus on Christ’s Resurrection.

“It’s time to celebrate that with our common heritage and our common Christian tradition,” the bishop said.

From the chapel, participants, who included a number of students from Kino Catechetical Institute, processed into the DPC courtyard carrying their lighted candles and singing. At each of the 14 stations, a representative of one of the various Christian communities represented led the crowd in prayer.

Among those leaders were Bishop Artur Bubnevych of the Byzantine Catholic Church, Bishop Jennifer Reddall of the Episcopal Church, Rev. Jacqueline Pagel of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and Rev. Carl Smith of the Anglican Church. Joe Tosini, a non-denominational Christian and founder of the John 17 movement that seeks unity among Christians, also led one of the stations.

Fr. Andrew McNair, director of the Office of Black Catholic Ministry, and Junuee Castro, youth and young adult ministry coordinator for the Diocese of Phoenix, also each led the prayers and reflection at a station.

Several of the prayer stations were located in the plaza between the DPC and nearby St. Mary’s Basilica. Luminarias and candles lined the walkway and fountain in the plaza. At the final station, the crowd paused for one final prayer and a blessing from Bishop Dolan, who from memory recited St. Patrick’s Breastplate prayer.

In a nod to the theme of the gathering, he offered his thoughts on next steps for those who participated in the event:

“We are bearers of the light,” Bishop Dolan said. “As Christ says, ‘You are the light of the world’ to dispel darkness in the lives of others. We beg the Lord, the Light, to guide us throughout this Easter season and to Pentecost and beyond.”