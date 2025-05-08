Pope Leo XIV Named the New Roman Pontiff, Succeeding Pope Francis

The first U.S.-born cardinal, Robert Francis Prevost, has been named the Roman pontiff on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV.

Following the opening Mass (The Mass for the Election of the Roman Pontiff) on Wednesday, 133 cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel later that day to begin the conclave. To elect a new pope, a two-thirds majority was required, meaning at least 89 votes were needed out of 133 electors. On Thursday afternoon in Rome, the white smoke indicated the new pope had been selected.

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Cardinal Robert Prevost entered the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) in 1977. After his ordination as a priest in 1982, Prevost joined the Augustinian mission in Peru. He returned to the U.S. and served in the roles of pastor for vocations and director of missions before returning to Peru, where he spent the next 10 years teaching canon law. He has served in many additional capacities, including former prefect of the influential Dicastery for Bishops.

Pope Francis appointed him apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo in 2014, and he was elevated to Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015. On September 30, 2023, Pope Franics elevated Prevost to the rank of Cardinal. Prevost shares views close to those of Pope Francis and is noted for playing an important role in ensuring institutional stability in Peru during successive political crises.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and both a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

La Iglesia da la bienvenida al nuevo papa

El Papa León XIV nombrado nuevo Pontífice Romano, sucediendo al Papa Francisco

El primer cardenal nacido en Estados Unidos, Robert Francis Prevost, fue nombrado pontífice romano este jueves, adoptando el nombre de León XIV.

Tras la Misa de apertura (la Misa por la Elección del Pontífice Romano) celebrada el miércoles, 133 cardenales ingresaron ese mismo día a la Capilla Sixtina para dar inicio al cónclave. Para elegir a un nuevo papa se requería una mayoría de dos tercios, lo que significaba al menos 89 votos de los 133 electores. El jueves por la tarde en Roma, el humo blanco indicó que un nuevo papa había sido elegido.

Nacido el 14 de septiembre de 1955 en Chicago, el Cardenal Robert Prevost ingresó en la Orden de San Agustín (OSA) en 1977. Tras su ordenación sacerdotal en 1982, Prevost se unió a la misión agustiniana en Perú. Regresó a los Estados Unidos y sirvió como encargado de vocaciones y director de misiones, antes de volver a Perú, donde pasó los siguientes 10 años enseñando derecho canónico. Ha desempeñado muchos otros cargos, incluido el de prefecto del influyente Dicasterio para los Obispos.

El Papa Francisco lo nombró administrador apostólico de la Diócesis de Chiclayo en 2014, y fue elevado a obispo de Chiclayo en 2015. El 30 de septiembre de 2023, el Papa Francisco elevó a Prevost al rango de cardenal. Prevost comparte posturas cercanas a las del Papa Francisco y es reconocido por su papel clave en garantizar la estabilidad institucional en el Perú durante sucesivas crisis políticas.

Su formación académica incluye una licenciatura en Matemáticas de la Universidad de Villanova, una Maestría en Divinidad del Catholic Theological Union de Chicago y tanto la licenciatura como el doctorado en derecho canónico del Colegio Pontificio de Santo Tomás de Aquino en Roma.