The Diocese of Phoenix, continuing as one of the nation’s fastest-growing in the U.S., welcomed two new men to the priesthood Saturday.

Deacons Jacob Chavez and Connor Companik were ordained by Bishop John Dolan before an estimated 1,500 worshippers at All Saints Church in Mesa, Ariz., in a ceremony marked by Church tradition and an air of joy.

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares and Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted concelebrated.

Parents and siblings of Chavez and Companik filled the church’s first two pews and were accompanied by extended family and friends, as well as parishioners from their home churches: St. Mary’s in Chandler, Ariz., for Chavez and St. Benedict in Phoenix for Companik.

Dozens of diocesan priests and order priests attended, along with seminarians, deacons, women religious and members of the Knights of Columbus, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and the Order of Malta.

“It’s a joy for us to celebrate with Connor and Jacob,” Bishop Dolan said as he greeted the congregation. He then thanked the men’s parents, Joe and Amy Companik, and Brian and Luzinda Chavez, calling their sons “two wonderful candidates.”

Noting 2025 is an Ordinary Jubilee Year which carries the theme of hope, the bishop momentarily lightened the mood, mentioning the pair’s silver anniversary will fall in the Church’s next Ordinary Jubilee Year in 2050.

“I hope to be invited to that,” he said, drawing laughter. “I’ll bring my walker. And should you make it to the 50-year [anniversary] just remember my soul and all the souls of the faithful departed.”

In his homily, the bishop recalled the day’s first reading from chapter 61 in the book of the prophet Isaiah, in which the prophet describes the role of God’s servant by saying, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because He has anointed me.”

“That same Spirit — the One who hovered over the waters at creation, descended on Jesus in the Jordan, and rushed through the upper room at Pentecost — now breathes upon you through the words of the risen Christ, ‘Peace be with you.’”

He described that peace as a “deep, abiding peace that comes from the heart of God.”

“It is a priestly peace, hard-won, Spirit-given and desperately needed in our divided world,” the bishop said.

“Today,” he continued, “the favor of the Lord is upon you. You are anointed to preach, to heal, to shepherd and to bless. But, above all, you are called to be men of peace — Christ’s peace. You will now be called to anoint the sick, absolve sins, celebrate weddings, bury the dead and most centrally consecrate the Eucharist.”

The bishop also offered a sobering reminder for when the vocational busyness seems to swallow them up.

“You will be tempted, brothers, to forget who you are, especially in moments of fatigue and disappointment or sorrow. Priesthood is not just what you do, it is who you are, even when you’re tired and it is hard. When that moment comes, look to the One who never forgets you … Let your life and ministry be defined by that divine nearness.”

Minutes later, the soon-to-be new priests promised to discharge “faithfully” and “unfailingly” their roles as ministers of the Word of God, teaching the Catholic faith and celebrating the sacraments, “especially in the sacrifice of the Eucharist and the sacrament of reconciliation.”

Then, kneeling before the bishop, each vowed obedience to him and his successors.

Chavez and Companik concluded the rite by lying face-down on the marble floor at the front of the altar in a symbolic “laying down of their lives” in service to God and His people.

As both remained prostrate, the congregation prayed the Litany of Supplication, calling upon God and the great saints of the Church to intercede for the two new priests, especially during times of challenge.

As the pair rose to don their new vestments, their families were filled with pride and emotion.

Chavez’s father, Brian, described the experience as “sheer joy.”

“You get to see your son from [the time] he’s born, to [receiving] all his sacraments, to become a priest, serving God. When Jacob stood up, I told my wife, ‘He’s standing up as my son, and entering the sanctuary as my father.’”

Zack Chavez, Jacob’s oldest brother and the first of seven siblings, called the joy on his brother’s face incredible.

“That was about the happiest I’ve ever seen him,” he said.

Fr. Companik’s family and friends were equally proud.

Kyle Rakos, Fr. Companik’s friend, traveled from his Dallas, Texas, home.

“I had tears in my eyes when they came in,” he said. “It was ornate and solemn. It was very cool. All the [clergy] support [was] really amazing.”

Laity were moved as well.

Judy Crable of Ss. Simon and Jude parish in Phoenix, who sang in Saturday’s choir, knows both men.

“My heart swelled. To see more young men becoming priests warms my soul. They are raising our next generation of children. I’m so excited for them. I’m just so proud to be Catholic,” she said.

The ordination culminated a formation required of all aspiring priests in the diocese that includes several stages mixing discipleship, study, formation, ministry work and serving as a deacon.

Fr. Daniel McBride, V.F., pastor of St. Mary’s Parish in Chandler, Ariz., said it was “beautiful” to see the culmination of the two men’s journeys.

“I watched [Jacob] grow up. Twenty years ago, I knew him as a little boy. And Connor [served] for me last summer as a deacon. It was quite beautiful to watch the smiles on their faces as they were presenting themselves,” Fr. McBride said.

Seeing Jacob’s family at Mass every Sunday and knowing them for so many years, he knew “there [was] always a chance” Jacob might one day become a priest, too.

“This is the next generation that is one day going to take the leadership in the diocese. That’s a wonderful thing,” he said.

A priest for three decades, Fr. McBride advised his brand-new colleagues to always focus on the people of God.

“It’s easy to get caught up in a lot of things,” he explained. “But I always think, ‘How are the people going to be served by what I’m doing in that moment?’”

Later, at a reception in the parish hall, Brian Chavez was asked how the family will continue to support its new priest.

“We won’t get as much time to spend together, but when we do, it’ll be typical stuff,” he said, chuckling that their talk is often sprinkled with expressions from the television cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Asked for advice to his son, he replied, “Be true to God, be true to yourself, and you’ll do just fine.”

As he talked, the conversation was interrupted by a member of Fr. Chavez’s new priestly family.

Fr. Will Schmid, who Brian Chavez credits with being instrumental in his son’s path, overflowing with enthusiasm, walked up to Brian, giving him a hearty, back-slapping hug.

“Congrats!” he exclaimed. “This is so awesome, just so awesome! Praise the Lord!”

Fr. Schmid, who will become the Diocese of Phoenix Vocations Director July 1, called Frs. Chavez and Companik an answer to prayers.

“We’ve been praying to God to give us many more vocations, and Jacob and Connor are just the beginning of the wave to come,” he said.

As of June of 2025, the diocese of over 2 million Catholics had 52 seminarians in formation, a record number.

Fr. Chavez will serve as parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish in Cottonwood, Ariz., about a half hour south of Flagstaff.

Fr. Companik will become parochial vicar of St. Mary’s Parish in Chandler, Ariz.

Both appointments will start July 1.

Fr. Schmid called his new colleagues “two really good guys.”

“[They’re] relatable, love the Lord; they’re going to represent the Gospel well. It’s a great day for the Diocese of Phoenix, for sure.”