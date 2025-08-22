NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Twenty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Is your heart patterned on the humble heart of Jesus?

Although social media can be a wonderful tool for evangelization, there’s no question that it can also be used as a means of self-aggrandizement — hardly the stuff of which saints are made. Braggarts are seldom admired in our society. In fact, there’s something alluring about the person who doesn’t seek honors or credit but humbly serves without telling anyone about it. Whenever I see those online fundraiser campaigns and someone donates a large amount but only lists “anonymous” instead of their name, it reminds me of this Sunday’s Gospel and other Scriptures in which Jesus reminds us to do good deeds but not let the left hand know what the right hand is doing. Truly God is close to the meek and humble hearted. O Jesus, meek and humble of heart, make our hearts like Yours!

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

Be sure to attend our Sept. 6 Morning of Reflection for all CION participants and leaders at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 8 a.m. to noon. You can RSVP for this free event HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION