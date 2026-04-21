Students, faculty, families and alumni gathered at All Saints Newman Center at Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, Ariz., on Monday (April 20) for Mass and the dedication of the new organ by Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted.

After Mass, tours showed the organ’s internal works. Visitors played the organ with John Peragallo IV — whose family has serviced over 400 instruments across the United States —while John Peragallo III explained its mechanics and pipes, ranging in size from 16 feet to the size of a pencil. There was also a concert featuring performances by John Peragallo III, Lindsey Johnson, Mary Pendleton-Hoffer and Gavan McVey.

The new pipe organ, built by the renowned Peragallo family, stands as an artistic achievement. With 37 ranks and over 2,100 pipes, it was crafted through four generations of organ builders. Much of the instrument was newly fabricated, while historic pipes — some of which are over 100 years old — were restored and incorporated. The Peragallo tradition traces back to builders trained in Ernest M. Skinner’s heritage, one of America’s great organ craftsmen.

John Peragallo IV spoke of the care involved in bringing the organ to life. Each pipe was individually voiced to the chapel’s unique acoustics, ensuring beautiful resonance within the sacred space. The instrument connects the Newman Center to a distinguished musical lineage, shared with organs in the historic St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

For Bishop Thomas Olmsted, the organ’s dedication marked the strengthening of a mission. His homily about the need for beauty in a soul’s formation resonated with one student who shared that sacred music is ancient, holy and draws her deeper into her faith.

Chris Tawney, head of development at the Newman Center, also emphasized that “this organ is part of [the students’] formation.” Its impact on young men and women in the community is evident by the increase in participation in the choir program at the Newman Center as well as the ever-rising attendance at the 4 p.m. Sunday Mass, a weekly devotion for students, alumni and guests seeking sacred music within the liturgy.

In a place where young adults seek truth, vocation and conversion, the organ’s voice will accompany prayer for generations to come.

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