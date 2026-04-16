Xavier College Preparatory’s Swim and Dive team in Phoenix is making waves nationally for their academic excellence.

The team earned Gold-Level Team Scholar recognition from the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA), achieving a 3.928 team GPA, placing them among the top academic programs in the country.

In addition, six Xavier student-athletes were named Academic All-Americans, an elite distinction awarded to just 10–15 percent of high school aquatic athletes nationwide. To qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA while competing at a high level and contributing positively to their team.

Xavier’s 2025–2026 Academic All-Americans are Ellie Desmond (Diving), Adriana Lauterborn (Swimming), Audrey McEwen (Swimming), Sophia Villanueva (Swimming), Sophie Dumanski (Swimming) and Stella Vinokur (Swimming).

“We are incredibly proud of these young women,” said Assistant Coach David “Smitty” Smithers. “What they’ve accomplished goes far beyond the pool. It takes discipline, resilience and real commitment to excel at this level academically while competing in a demanding sport.

“These honors reflect who they are: driven, focused and committed to being their best in every part of their lives.”

Xavier Prep students are also making an impact outside of the pool.

Four students were recently selected to participate in the highly competitive international Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Exchange Program, which offers high school sophomores and juniors the opportunity to engage in cultural exchange and global learning. Each student will spend two-to-three weeks abroad in June, living with a host family and experiencing daily life in their assigned sister city.

In July, students will host their international counterparts in Phoenix for three weeks, participating in cultural activities and events designed to highlight the region and foster international relationships. Experiences include visits to local landmarks, meetings with city leaders and shared traditions that deepen cross-cultural understanding.

Through the program, students develop global awareness, leadership skills and lasting international connections.

Xavier’s Phoenix Sister Cities participants are Claire Allen (traveling to Prague, Czech Republic), Piper Paynter (traveling to Hermosillo, Mexico), Gisela Gutierrez Flores (traveling to Chengdu, China) and Niyati Reddymasu (traveling to Taipei, Taiwan).

“I’m excited to be fully immersed in a culture so different from my own and to experience what it’s truly like to live in another country,” said Allen. “I hope to learn more about global traditions and perspectives, and I think this experience will challenge me to see the world — and myself — in a completely new way.”

Xavier’s Swim and Dive program and participation in the Phoenix Sister Cities program exemplify the school’s mission of educating the whole person by developing young women who pursue excellence in the classroom, in competition and in their communities.