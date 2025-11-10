The holidays are all about love, compassion, and community. Join SVdP in these special ways to spread cheer and support those in need!

The holidays are a time to gather, give thanks, and extend compassion to those who may be struggling. At St. Vincent de Paul, we see firsthand how the power of community can transform lives, especially during this season of giving when community matters more than ever. Whether it’s sharing a meal, giving your time, or offering support to a family in need, there are so many ways you can help bring hope and comfort to our neighbors this holiday season.

1. Join Turkey Tuesday to get turkeys to families!

There are many ways to join our turkey efforts this season, but below are our two favorites to recommend if you’d like to start a family tradition.

Create a Turkey Tuesday fundraiser page to help rally your network to raise money that SVdP can use to purchase turkeys. Follow the steps to create your fundraising page: Name it, add a photo, write a paragraph about why it’s important to you, set a goal, and verify your email. Within minutes, your page will be live and ready to take donations. Plus, you’ll have access to a donor portal to track donations. Raise $100 or more by Nov. 25, and you’ll receive a limited-edition Turkey Tuesday State48 T-shirt (while supplies last).

Example of what a Turkey Tuesday fundraiser looks like.

Or join us Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 25, by visiting your local Bashas’ or Food City to donate a turkey in person! Vincentian volunteers will be stationed at each location to accept your donation! Turkeys get packed into holiday food boxes so all families have the opportunity to enjoy over the holidays!