The holidays are all about love, compassion, and community. Join SVdP in these special ways to spread cheer and support those in need!
The holidays are a time to gather, give thanks, and extend compassion to those who may be struggling. At St. Vincent de Paul, we see firsthand how the power of community can transform lives, especially during this season of giving when community matters more than ever. Whether it’s sharing a meal, giving your time, or offering support to a family in need, there are so many ways you can help bring hope and comfort to our neighbors this holiday season.
1. Join Turkey Tuesday to get turkeys to families!
There are many ways to join our turkey efforts this season, but below are our two favorites to recommend if you’d like to start a family tradition.
Create a Turkey Tuesday fundraiser page to help rally your network to raise money that SVdP can use to purchase turkeys. Follow the steps to create your fundraising page: Name it, add a photo, write a paragraph about why it’s important to you, set a goal, and verify your email. Within minutes, your page will be live and ready to take donations. Plus, you’ll have access to a donor portal to track donations. Raise $100 or more by Nov. 25, and you’ll receive a limited-edition Turkey Tuesday State48 T-shirt (while supplies last).
Or join us Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 25, by visiting your local Bashas’ or Food City to donate a turkey in person! Vincentian volunteers will be stationed at each location to accept your donation! Turkeys get packed into holiday food boxes so all families have the opportunity to enjoy over the holidays!
2. Adopt a Family
Make the season brighter for a family in need by sponsoring one or more families through our Adopt-A-Family program. Sponsors provide thoughtfully chosen gifts and grocery store gift cards to help families enjoy a warm holiday meal and celebration. Sign up to participate from October 1–December 19.
3. Volunteer
At SVdP, volunteers make up 95% of our workforce so we truly couldn’t do what we do without you. With more people turning to us for help, we’re seeking extra support in our kitchen, dining rooms, and central food bank. Sign up to volunteer and experience the joy of serving others this holiday season.
And remember: We need volunteers all year long, not just on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The days after the holidays are when help is often needed most. While the world may slow down, we continue serving—because community need doesn’t take a break.
4. Host a Food Drive
Rally your friends, family, or coworkers to host a nonperishable food drive and help stock our shelves for families across Arizona. We’re especially in need of canned proteins. Just 15 food items can fill a food box that feeds a family of four for 2–3 days. You can also collect winter clothing, jeans, underwear, and other essentials to keep people warm this season. Register your drive here.
- Your food drive can also contribute to our statewide campaign, Feeding Our Neighbors Together.
- Collect 1,000 pounds or more of food in a single drive to earn recognition in SVdP’s 1,000 Pound Club!
5. Give Through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit
Your donation to St. Vincent de Paul can make a huge difference, both for a family in need and for you. Through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on your state taxes (up to $987 for joint filers or $495 for single filers). Click here to learn more.
The holidays remind us that we’re all connected and that even the smallest act of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life. Whether it’s donating a turkey, volunteering your time, or helping a family feel the joy of the season, every gesture adds up to something powerful and one that helps create a community that we all want to be part of. Help us ensure that everyone in Arizona experiences the warmth, dignity, and hope that the holidays are meant to bring.