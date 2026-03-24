Bishop John Dolan met with more than a dozen members of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains (NACC) and other Catholic chaplains who serve in healthcare settings across the state of Arizona on Tuesday (March 24) at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix. The gathering took place to discuss the shared mission of bringing Christ to the sick, suffering and vulnerable.

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The role of chaplains is to “accompany patients and their families in moments when life is often most fragile,” said NACC Arizona State Liaison Rev. Dr. Fidelis Igwenwanne, BCC.

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He went on the call these moments of illness, uncertainty, fear and grief “sacred encounters” in which chaplains seek to offer prayer, presence, spiritual support and, when possible, access to the sacraments for those who are suffering.

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“In this way, we continue the healing ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ, Who always showed special compassion for the sick and the suffering,” he continued.

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The meeting served to build greater awareness about the presence and ministry of Catholic chaplains in hospitals and to foster closer collaboration in supporting the bishop in his pastoral care of the sick in the Diocese of Phoenix.