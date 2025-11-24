The ordination of Nathan Blanchard to the Order of the Diaconate was celebrated by Bishop John Dolan on Saturday (Nov. 22) at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Ariz. Over a dozen priests from the Diocese of Phoenix and Bishop Gary Janak, JLC, from Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas, were concelebrants at the special Mass. Also in attendance were Blanchard’s parents, Dcn. Greg and Christina Blanchard, and his five siblings.

Dcn. Nathan will be ordained to the priesthood in June 2026, joined by Dcn. Paul Graupmann, Dcn. Simon Ortiz and Dcn. Jeff Pooley at St. Thomas Aquinas in Avondale, Ariz.

Read more about Dcn. Nathan and his family here.