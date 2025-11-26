For over 30 years, St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix has been providing much needed food to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul during the Thanksgiving holiday. Over 500 St. Mary’s students took part in a three-mile walk-a-thon on Tuesday morning (Nov. 25) from the high school to St. Mary’s Basilica downtown, delivering over 13,000 canned goods for St. Vincent de Paul, continuing to integrate community service into its curriculum as a core principle.

After dropping off the food, the students celebrated Mass at the basilica, where the very first St. Vincent de Paul chapter in Arizona was established on April 26, 1946, by five Catholic men. Today, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix, serves central and northern Arizona and works to feed, clothe, house and heal individuals and families in need with over 80 chapters.

Video: Jonathan Fuentes/CATHOLIC SUN