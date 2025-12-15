Life is often filled with uncertainty, challenges and moments that test our faith. Yet, in the midst of it all, we hold to the promise of our Catholic faith: Jesus is the Way. He is the One Who walks with us in every season — whether joyful or difficult — reminding us that we are never alone.

I experienced this truth profoundly in 2001, when I traveled to Peru. At the time, I was still carrying the weight of my own son’s life-threatening health scare. The fear, the sleepless nights and the prayers for his healing had left a lasting imprint on my heart. And then, in Peru, I encountered families who walked for days — sometimes hundreds of miles — just to receive basic medical care for their children.

In their eyes, I saw both struggle and profound faith. They lacked access to reliable healthcare, clean water and nutritious food. Yet, even in their poverty, they revealed the face of Christ to me. It was in that encounter that I realized Jesus had been walking with me through my own fears as a mother, and now He was guiding me to see His presence in the lives of those most marginalized. God’s intention for us is clear: He calls us to walk with one another in good times and in bad, to never allow anyone to journey alone.

This is the heart of discipleship. Jesus does not simply show us a path — He is the path.

When He says, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, (Jn 14:6) He invites us to entrust our steps to Him, confident that He will lead us into deeper compassion, justice and love.

Last year, through our diocesan TILMA initiative, we embraced the Year of Hope. Together, we grounded ourselves in the hope Christ offers, even when life felt uncertain. That journey prepared us for what lies ahead.

This year, we take the next step: El Camino Real — the Royal Road. Historically, El Camino Real was the road that missionaries traveled to bring faith to new communities. Today, it is a symbol of our shared journey as disciples. Walking this road means committing ourselves to be present with others, especially those who are poor, sick or forgotten, just as Christ has been present with us.

El Camino Real reminds us that faith is never lived in isolation. Along this royal road, we encounter fellow travelers — some rejoicing, others struggling. Our call is not to rush past them but to walk alongside them, sharing burdens, offering encouragement and bearing witness to God’s love.

The way is not always easy. But it is royal because it leads us home to one another and, ultimately, to God. Jesus is the Way, and when we walk with Him, we discover that His promise is true: We are never alone.