Pope Leo XIV shared his first encyclical today (May 25) entitled Magnifica Humanitas (The Magnificence of the Human Person).

In the video below, Auxiliary Bishop Peter Dai Bui helps us understand how this letter fits into the writings of previous popes — Pope Leo XIII, Pope St. John XXIII, Pope St. Paul VI and Pope St. John Paul II — each of whom responded to the challenges of his times with one or more encyclicals.

Today, Pope Leo XIV does the same for us.

We are living in an age marked by rapid technological change — especially the rise of artificial intelligence — alongside deep questions about work, responsibility and what it means to be human. We are also witnessing fragile international relationships and ongoing conflicts that test our commitment to peace and justice.

This encyclical is an invitation to engage the world with faith, to see Christ in one another and to act with justice, compassion and courage. Because ultimately, the questions before us are not just technological or political — they are deeply human.

To read Pope Leo XIV’s full encyclical, click here.