The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us that there is no “faking our life in Christ,” said Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, archbishop emeritus of Washington, D.C., at the annual diocesan Mass honoring the slain Civil Rights leader Jan. 17.

Cardinal Gregory, the nation’s first black cardinal and the Church’s first African American cardinal, served as the guest homilist at the annual Diocese of Phoenix Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mass at Xavier College Preparatory Catholic High School’s Chapel of Our Lady in Phoenix. He was joined by Bishop John Dolan and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares.

Call to heroism

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel passage taken from the parable of the good Samaritan, Cardinal Gregory described the titular Samaritan as an “unlikely hero” that would not have been expected to help a Jewish man, connecting his story to those of African American heroes.

“African American heroes have an important lesson to offer all Americans, because they exhibit a determination and a moral integrity that enriches our nation and perfects the human spirit,” Cardinal Gregory said.

“The secret to human greatness and to spiritual excellence is not to be found in marketing of an individual but in having a person live up to the highest spiritual qualities within himself or herself, living proudly according to the ‘content of their character,’” he added, referencing Rev. King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.

The parable doesn’t simply offer guidelines or suggested life patterns for Christian heroes, he said, but a way of life for all.

“What is important for all of us during these days dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is to discover that he — along with all the men and women who joined with him in the Civil Rights struggle — realized their potential in the crucible of discrimination,” said the cardinal. “They achieved greatness when many people thought they were not worthy of human respect or dignity. That is the way to greatness in any society and among all people.”

Lifting every voice

During the liturgy, students from Xavier and the adjacent Brophy College Preparatory Jesuit Catholic High School led the congregation in singing as members of the diocese’s new Imani Choir. The name comes from the Swahili word for “faith,” Diocese of Phoenix Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anthony Garibay said.

“We wanted the name to represent what this choir is about, and that is really deepening one’s faith and one’s relationship with God through the ministry of music,” Garibay said. “I’m always grounding them in prayer and reminding them that it’s not to glorify the choir but we’re here to praise God, and I think they did that today.”

Garibay co-leads the choir with Brophy music teacher and pianist Dr. Cory Dugar. The pair had wanted to give interested high schoolers an opportunity to widen their experiences of liturgical music through Gospel music.

“The only Gospel Mass experience would be at St. Josephine Bakhita [Mission Parish in Phoenix], so this is something that most of our students won’t get at their parishes, and they don’t get that at the school level,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that we had something — a ministry — that was representative of our high schools that was inclusive of all students who really wanted to do this.”

As the faithful approached the sanctuary for Holy Communion, Xavier senior Niyellie Vital sang the words: “I love You, Jesus. I worship and adore You. Just want to tell You — Lord, I love You more than anything.”

Vital, who attends St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Phoenix, said she initially felt nervous to sing the solo during the liturgy before the rest of the Imani Choir joined her.

“Once I just started singing, my fingertips got all cold, and I just felt the Holy Spirit just going through me,” she said.

King’s global impact

Wearing traditional African dresses featuring images of Jesus and Our Lady, native Cameroonians Kinner Atekwane and Lilian Laimo also wanted to honor Rev. King.

“We have learned how to honor and celebrate together — no discrimination — and celebrate people who have gone to great miles to fight for unity together,” said Atekwane, a parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz.

Both women attended the annual celebration for the first time and are members of the Catholic Women’s Association, a Cameroonian organization that’s being expanded to the U.S.

Courageous sacrifice

Following the Mass, attendees gathered in Xavier’s Founders Hall for a brunch and awards ceremony honoring Catholic high school students’ efforts to build what Rev. King referred to as “Beloved Community” — “a community in which everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger and hate.”

In his keynote address, Knights of Peter Claver Supreme Knight Dr. Christopher Pichon described beloved community as not simply a method of protest but a way of life.

“The beloved community above all is about embracing diversity. Dr. King understood that our differences do not divide us; rather, they can serve as the threads that weave us together in a stronger, more resilient whole,” Pichon said. “In this beloved community, there’s a space for our voices, for our backgrounds and for our dreams. It is a space where we do not simply coexist, but we uplift, we learn and we grow together.”

Pichon said despite Rev. King’s human flaws, he served as a beacon of hope and champion of justice. He recalled his parents saying how the Civil Rights leader often spoke of sacrifice.

“I would always hear parents and adults say, ‘Dr. King didn’t march for himself, he marched for you and me.’ Those words stayed with me, and it reminded me that every opportunity that I have today was paid by someone else’s courage,” Pichon said. “Who am I not to exhibit that same type of courage? Dr. King’s life continues to be celebrated because of the profound impact and work that he displayed.”

He discussed the work of the Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver, noting the five pillars of social justice on which the organization focuses: eliminating racism, domestic violence, human trafficking, criminal justice reform and the dignity of black lives.

“Do not leave this room unchanged. Commit or recommit to living the life of Dr. King’s vision, not tomorrow but today,” said Pichon, challenging his audience. “His dream of the beloved community remains a bold commitment. It still demands that we embrace nonviolence, that we become stronger advocates for social justice.”

Building beloved community

During the summer, Brophy junior Gavin Reddy volunteered at the Native Health Community Center and noticed health disparities among the Native Americans in Arizona, particularly the obesity crisis. This led him to establish EMPWR Arizona, which aims to promote healthy food choices while honoring Native food traditions. Reddy’s organization received an award at the brunch.

“That sparked this passion for me where I decided that we need to bring tangible skills back to these communities so that way we can fight the obesity crisis because it comes with education and resource access,” Reddy said. “EMPWR does cooking classes with Native chefs who teach the tangible skills that these students will take home, and then they get produce bags so that way they can carry out healthy eating for the weeks up until the next class.”

The other award recipient, Notre Dame Preparatory Catholic High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., provides a Christmas experience for underprivileged children throughout the Valley. The annual tradition includes 30 tons of snow as the students buddy up with a guest to play games, earn prizes and get a gift from Santa Claus.

“My favorite part of this project we have going on is just I see Christ in all these kids. I just love seeing the smiles and pure joy from all these kids,” said Notre Dame senior Mateo Gigena, a parishioner of Our Lady of Joy in Carefree, Ariz. “It really takes me back from when Christmas was as magical as it was for me, as it is for them.”

Bringing back the message

Carmen Acosta, a senior at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School in Chandler, Ariz., and president of the school’s Pro Life and Diversity clubs, said she wanted to attend a Mass with Cardinal Gregory.

“It was important for me to be here today because of the cardinal being the first African American cardinal of the United States, to be able to be in his presence to celebrate Mass,” she said. “It was a very important piece of history, and I’m very excited that I was given the opportunity to be here.”

Acosta, who is a parishioner at St. Timothy in Mesa, Ariz. also said that Rev. King’s values matter not just for African Americans or people of other colors but for all Americans. Victor Wairimu, a senior at St. Mary Catholic High School in Phoenix echoed the sentiment, saying that his legacy opened doors for people like himself.

“I probably wouldn’t have the same opportunities as I do now,” said Wairimu, a parishioner at St. Mary in Chandler, Ariz. He added that he carries this forward through the school, where he and his classmates are challenged to “always help others.”

Seton Dean of Students Cynthia Kubasak, also a parishioner of St. Mary in Chandler, Ariz., said she hopes students return to their campuses with more courage to stand up for others.

“Our Church reminds us that we can’t just sit back. We need to be active members in our society to speak for the most vulnerable in our society, for the marginalized,” she said. “I hope that the more that they listen and have experiences, the more their courage grows to do what they can do when they hear things that are not just, or language that dehumanizes.”

Putting into practice

Phoenix Vice Mayor Kesha Hodge Washington — the first black woman to hold the position — had attended Catholic schools as a child and appreciated seeing the efforts being done by Catholic school students.

“It is always refreshing to see young people having such a committed spirit to their community and serving and coming up with solutions to problems they see in our community. To me, that’s true leadership,” she said.

The vice mayor noted the importance of growing the beloved community and that the holiday isn’t just for a person but for the ideals [Dr. King] stood for.

“It’s not just about honoring one person, but it’s honoring the ideals and the promise that this country holds,” she said. “Especially with everything that’s going on in this country right now, it holds a greater significance at this time.

“It’s one thing to have a day to celebrate Dr. King but it’s another thing to put into practice every day what he stood for,” said Pastor Rev. Warren Stewart, pastor emeritus for the historic First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, who attended the event Saturday.

Diocesan Director of the Office of Black Catholic Ministry Father Andrew McNair, who also serves as pastor of St. Josephine Bakhita Mission Parish — a personal parish mission serving the Black Catholic community — also emphasized the importance of the beloved community.

“That’s what we’re trying to build — a community where there is respect, where there is love, where there is peace, a community where everybody is thinking about each other, serving each other,” he said.

