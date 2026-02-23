The Sacred Art Gallery in Mesa, Ariz., which embodies the mission to inspire a resurgence of meaningful art that calls the viewer to a higher, heavenly reality, hosted a breakfast and kickoff event on Saturday (Feb. 21) to celebrate the grand opening of the National Sacred Art Prize Exhibition, which the gallery will host through March 21.

Founded by The Catholic Art Institute in 2020, Sacred Art Prize is a national competition that seeks to “recognize excellence in Catholic sacred art” through awarding and promoting work that “demonstrates a mastery of craftsmanship” and depicts “sacred subject matter with a profound theological understanding,” according to their website.

Each year, hundreds of applicants submit artwork — from oil paintings and sculptures to stained glass windows and medal work. In 2025, there were 360 submissions from 15 countries including Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, New Zealand and the United States, among others.

The National Sacred Art Prize Exhibition, which is featured at The Sacred Art Gallery, displays a selection of works from the winners, finalists and honorable mentions of the competition.

“Until now it has only ever been a digital art gallery,” said Marcus Sobczyk, The Sacred Art Gallery director. “This is the first year that it will be a live show in a gallery, and we’re thrilled to be the location chosen.”

The kickoff event began with Mass celebrated by Bishop John Dolan at Holy Spirit Parish in Tempe, Ariz., followed by breakfast at The Sacred Art Gallery. Bishop Dolan and local artist Ruth Stricklin, along with her husband Goeff Stricklin, gave presentations, and the jurors of the competition shared remarks before the exhibit was officially opened for viewing.

“At the heart of our mission [at The Sacred Art Gallery] has always been the desire of doing something beautiful for God, and it has been wonderful to see Him at work and in the many people He has brought into our lives,” continued Sobczyk. “The Sacred Art Prize is another one of these profound blessings.”

Sobczyk went on to express his gratitude and excitement regarding Bishop Dolan’s involvement in the event.

Bishop Dolan earned a Master of Arts degree in Liturgy/Church Art and Architecture from St. Patrick’s Seminary and University in Menlo Park, Calif., and weekly shares his insights in the diocesan video series called “Word and Art” where he explores a famous work of art connected to Sunday’s Gospel.

“I’ve heard [the bishop’s] testimony regarding the importance of art in his life, and he was the perfect person to speak at this event,” said Sobczyk. “As the shepherd for our diocese, having his approval and support means so much to us.

“This exhibition is a beautiful celebration of Christ, and my hope is that it will continue to inspire people of all ages to paint for Him.”

The National Sacred Art Prize Exhibition is open to the public through March 21. For information on location and hours, click here.

