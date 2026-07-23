St. Mary Magdalene parishioners gathered Tuesday (July 21) evening to celebrate the solemnity of their patroness with a vigil Mass anticipating her feast day on July 22. Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares presided over the liturgy at the Gilbert, Ariz., parish, accompanied by a 40-piece choir and orchestral ensemble.

Following the Mass, parishioners gathered for the unveiling of the newly established prayer area in the narthex of the church, created as a permanent place of devotion in honor of St. Mary Magdelane. The parish’s first-class relic, a piece of St. Mary Magdelene’s body, will remain on display and will be available for public veneration.

Bishop Nevares blessed the prayer area as well as a new, dedicated statue of St. Mary Magdalene and an image of the Resurrection by local artist, Joe Borik, which will be displayed in the sanctuary. The painting was inspired by the Gospel account of John 20:11-18, in which St. Mary Magdalene, traditionally known as the “apostle to the apostles,” became the first witness to the Risen Lord and was entrusted with proclaiming the good news of His Resurrection.

“This significant work of sacred art has become a permanent part of the parish’s patrimony, enriching the beauty of its sacred spaces while offering future generations an enduring witness to the central mystery of the Christian faith,” said Fr. John Clote, pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Parish.

“Together, the statue, relic and artwork have established a fitting place of prayer and reflection that honors the parish’s patroness and invites all who enter to contemplate her singular role in the Paschal Mystery and the life of the Church.”