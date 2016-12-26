Plumbing company supports FSL clients

The Sunny Plumber is donating $100,000 to Phoenix-area FSL (Foundation for Senior Living) in support of local senior home safety and improvement efforts.

Ten grants, in the amount of $10,000 each will be given monthly from December 2016 through September of 2017 specifically for providing essential repairs to FSL clients.

“As we experience our own parents aging, we became more aware of the need many seniors, who live on limited fixed incomes, have to fix severe problems in their homes” said Gary Eisenhauer, General Manager at The Sunny Plumber. “We are grateful there are organizations like FSL who will manage donations and repairs for seniors who are living in hazardous environments.”

FSL supports qualifying seniors whose homes are in need of repairs and renovations . FSL manages the full cycle repair to include funding, contracting, and permitting. These improvements enable seniors to continue to live safely and with dignity in their homes.

“This donation will help us more readily provide essential services to seniors in our community,” said Katie Martin, Program Director for FSL. “A lot of our funding options come with red tape, most of our clients are on limited fixed incomes. Serious plumbing issues can cause them to go without water when they don’t have the resources to fix them. Often, they end up living in unsafe conditions and it can take 3-5 months for them to go through the funding process.”