Members of the 2024 graduating class at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix, were recently awarded more than $20 million in scholarships from universities, nonprofits, family foundations, and private companies.

Some of the more notable scholarships and awards to students were:

LinkedIn Possibilities in Tech Scholarship — a $40k scholarship to senior M.J. Martinez from the employment focused tech platform, LinkedIn. It is LinkedIn’s second year of their program, and M.J. is the only student in Arizona to receive it. M.J. will attend Arizona State University (ASU) and major in engineering.

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship — a $40k scholarship from Amazon to senior M.J. Martinez, to inspire and propel the next generation of innovators. Amazon also offered Martinez a paid internship at Amazon after her first year at ASU. Martinez is the first generation in her family to attend college.

Dorrance Family Foundation — a scholarship valued at $100k to senior Ashley Vadivia Ruvalcaba to attend ASU. Ruvalcaba will attend a special summer program and experience a study abroad program through the Dorrance Foundation. Ruvalcaba is the first generation in her family to attend college. She plans to major in biological sciences to become a Physician’s Assistant.

Obama Scholar — ASU Advantage Program – a $40k scholarship to attend ASU for four years from the Obama Scholars Program to senior Angel Moreno Martin. Martin is the first in her family to attend college where she plans to major in civil engineering.

Coca-Cola Scholar Program – $20k each scholarship to seniors Sonya Colattur and Monica Nitu. This achievement-based scholarship is awarded to only 150 students nationally out of more than 100,000 who apply. Colattur will attend University of Pennsylvania to obtain dual degrees in Statistics or Behavioral Economics through the Wharton School of Business and International Studies. Nitu is attending Columbia University and majoring in history on a pre med track.

U.S. Presidential Scholars – established by Executive Order of the President to honor and recognize some of our Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars. In 2024, three Xavier seniors were nominated: Sonya Colattur, Monica Nitu, and Annabel Ohman.

National Merit Scholar Finalists – the nationwide pool of National Merit Scholars represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Seven Xavier seniors were awarded this distinction, and each received $2,500: Chloe Chun, Sonya Colattur, Harper Hipps, Mackenzie Lopez, Abigail Pearson, Cara Schillinger, and Ava Silvernail.

The College Board National Achievement Scholarship Program – The Scholarship Program was created to increase educational opportunities for academically accomplished Black American students and encourage colleges to broaden their recruiting efforts. Six Xavier seniors were named National African American Scholars: Joslyn Jenkins, Lourdes Lauterborn, Savana McKinley, Khaydie Ramos, Ava Sharett, and Bethlehem Tejeji.

The College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program – recognizes outstanding Latino and Hispanic high school students. The Program recognized nine Xavier seniors: Carla Bueno, Julyza Guerrero-Torres, Annamaria La Sota, Mackenzie Lopez, Maryel Rivera, Anna Santos, Madison Schenk, Megan Wubker, and Morgan Wubker.

The College Board National Indigenous Recognition Program – recognized outstanding Indigenous high school students. The Program recognized one Xavier senior: Katherine Lum Lung.

Xavier College Preparatory president, Sr. Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, said, “As educators, we are immensely proud of our students’ achievements, for the prestigious scholarships they’ve earned and for the dedication, determination, and excellence they’ve consistently demonstrated. Their success is a testament to the transformative power of education and the unwavering support of our school community. We celebrate not just the dollars awarded, but the boundless potential and bright futures these scholarships represent.”

Xavier College Preparatory is an all-girls Catholic high school in Phoenix that prepares young women of faith with knowledge, skills, and integrity to meet the challenges of a changing global society. Xavier’s academic, arts, and sports programs are nationally recognized. Educating the whole person — intellectually, spiritually, artistically, and physically — is o