Brophy College Preparatory announces its new president

Brophy College Preparatory announced today that after an 8-month, nationwide search, its Board of Trustees has named Adria Renke as its 11th President since the founding of Brophy in 1928. Renke has been the school’s Acting President since Edward Reese, S.J. stepped down in May 2016. Prior to that position Renke was the school’s Vice President for the past 19 years.

“The Board of Trustees is thrilled with our selection of Adria as Brophy’s new President. Adria understands and values Jesuit Catholic education,” said John Strittmatter, chairman of the Brophy Board of Trustees. “She has a proven track record of 19 successful years in leadership at Brophy. She is ready to hit the ground running as our new President.”

With her longtime commitment to Jesuit education, Renke has been instrumental in helping Brophy achieve its goals in the areas of technology, the arts, math and science, athletics, social justice and educating young men in the Jesuit tradition. She believes in the Jesuit mission at Brophy that shows young men the direct presence of God in all they do.

“To be chosen to serve as President of Brophy College Preparatory is nothing short of a gift from God — a grace. To walk with Brophy’s young men as unique individuals while figuring out exactly what God had in mind for them when He created them, is a privilege and a call to which I pledge to devote all my talents, energy and love,” Renke said.

In addition to her responsibilities at Brophy, Renke is currently a board member of the Jesuit School of Theology at Santa Clara University and a past board member of the National Jesuit Secondary Education Association. In 2015 she was a Who’s Who in Business awardee by both the Phoenix Business Journal and Arizona Republic. In 2016 she received “Mother of Year” award from Valle del Sol.

Renke will begin her role as President immediately.