As the United States prepares for the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, the Diocese of Phoenix joins the broader Church in turning toward the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In preparation for the Semiquincentennial, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will join countries such as Portugal, Spain and Poland in consecrating their nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. In anticipation of the U.S. consecration, which will take place on June 11 at the USCCB’s gathering of bishops in Orlando, the bishops have created prayer resources guided by Pope Francis’ encyclical on the Sacred Heart, Dilexit Nos (He Loved Us), and Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic exhortation Delexi Te (I Have Loved You).

Included in the resources is a special novena — a nine-day preparatory prayer — to the Sacred Heart. Each day inspires reflection on a different aspect of Jesus’ Heart, such as “aflame with love for us,” “patient and full of mercy” and “source of all consolation.”

An Invitation to Prayer

Bishop John Dolan invites the faithful of the Diocese of Phoenix to join the USCCB and Catholics throughout the nation in praying the Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus from June 3–11, or anytime between now and July 4. On June 11, the eve of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the consecration will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. local time on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube and Facebook platforms.

“This consecration serves as a national act of trust in Christ, who is El Camino Real,” Bishop Dolan wrote in his 2026 pastoral plan, which coincides with year two of TILMA, his seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization.

“The Sacred Heart reminds us that Christ’s love is not abstract or distant,” he continued. “His Heart beats for us.”

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus gained popularity in the 17th century when Jesus appeared to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in France, revealing His exposed Heart both physically and symbolically, emphasizing His unconditional love for humanity and inspiring the faithful to receive His blessings and comfort.

“I will bless every place where a picture of My Heart shall be set up and honored,” Jesus said as one of the 12 promises He made during His revelations to St. Margaret Mary.

Bishop Dolan encourages individuals and families to embrace this devotion by placing an image of the Sacred Heart at the entrances to their homes.

“[Placing this image] becomes an outward sign that Christ dwells here, that His mercy abides here and that all who enter are met by the love of His Heart,” Bishop Dolan explained.

An Icon that Speaks to the Heart

The Diocese of Phoenix is also partnering with local sacred artist Ruth Stricklin, whose paintings of the Sacred Heart are being featured locally in tandem with the novena. Stricklin and her husband are co-founders of New Jerusalem Studios, a liturgical arts and design studio in Phoenix that specializes in sacramentally informed liturgical design and hand-painted, large-scale sacred art murals. Their work includes an oil painting of the Holy Family, commissioned by the Diocese of Phoenix to commemorate the diocese’s 50th Anniversary in 2019. They have also collaborated on murals in numerous churches in the diocese including St. Joan of Arc in Phoenix, All Saints Catholic Newman Center at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., and St. Mary Magdelene in Gilbert, Ariz.

Available at a reduced cost for the faithful to purchase, Stricklin’s Sacred Heart images depict Christ’s His heart aflame and surrounded by a crown of thorns. True to the vision of St. Margaret Mary, the images portray Jesus’ total love and the personal relationship into which He invites humanity.

Love That Beats for Us

On Sunday May 24, Bishop Dolan will host Stricklin and Fr. Estevan Wetzel, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Phoenix, on “TILMA” — his monthly video podcast that delves into all aspects of his seven-year pastoral plan on evangelization, from community events around the diocese to a deep-dive into the topics related to this year’s theme: El Camino Real.

The episode, entitled “Love That Beats for Us,” will feature Fr. Wetzel speaking about the Sacred Heart devotion and the special celebrations taking place at his parish. Stricklin will also discuss her painting of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and what it is like to create an image of such a personal and integral part of Jesus’ love for us. In addition to Sacred Heart Parish in Phoenix, Sacred Heart Parish in Prescott, Ariz., will also be hosting a special celebration for the consecration. Events at both parishes will take place on Friday, June 12.

Bishop Dolan plans to extend a personal invitation to all viewers to join in the novena leading up to the historic consecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“From this Heart flows every sacrament, every grace and the very life of the Church.”

For more information and assets on the Sacred Heart of Jesus and TILMA, visit dphx.org/tilma/novena-to-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus/

To purchase a print of “Christ the King – Sacred Heart” by Ruth Stricklin at reduced cost, click here.