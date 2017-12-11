Arizona’s Catholic Charities welcomes new director of marketing

Catholic Charities Community Services is excited to announce that Jean Christofferson has joined the organization as the new Director of Marketing. Christofferson began her position with the agency Nov. 27.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this organization. Catholic Charities makes such an impact in Arizona,” she said. “I look forward to working with team members all over the state who dedicate their hearts and souls to serving the community.”

Christofferson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new position with Catholic Charities. She has spent the last 13 years leading the content team at WorldatWork, a non-profit professional association for HR professionals. Christofferson recently led the organization in a complete redesign of all print and digital content for more than 70,000 readers and followers.

Prior to WorldatWork, she worked in marketing and communications for Mayo Clinic and Scottsdale Healthcare. Originally from the St. Louis, Missouri area, Christofferson moved to Arizona in 1994 after obtaining a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“Jean brings a collaborative style and a broad range of skills to our agency that will assist us in promoting awareness of our programs and resources that enables our organization to better serve our clients,” said Tami Bohannon, vice president of philanthropy.

While Christofferson’s public work will be on behalf of people in great need, she spends her off hours supporting furry ones in need. Christofferson is a volunteer at Saving Paws Rescue in Glendale where she often acts as spokesperson for the organization, communications advisor, writer, and dog handler.

Chrisofferson also enjoys traveling, hiking, and reading as well as spending time with her family and their three dogs. She currently lives in Scottsdale with her husband, Shawn, and two teenage boys, Chase and Corey.