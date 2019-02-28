As the Diocese of Phoenix kicks off this year’s Charity and Development Appeal (CDA), I am once again amazed by our community. Over the past few years, I have continued to witness the sacrificial giving by many in our diocese to give hope to those supported by the 71 ministries and apostolates funded by the CDA.

We knew that it would be important to continue to support the CDA during the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” Campaign.

The campaign helps fund the growth and extraordinary needs in our community, while the CDA supports everyday needs. Thanks to your generosity, we have been able to do that!

Cande de Leon is the executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement.

Every year, thousands of you come together in remarkable ways to care for your brothers and sisters in Christ throughout our community. Through your support, we continue to exceed our goals for the CDA. I cannot say thank you enough!

Your generosity to the CDA, along with the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” Campaign is making a difference in the lives of many throughout the diocese.

I invite you to join me in prayerful support of the Charity and Development Appeal and the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” Campaign so that, together, we can build up the body of Christ in our community!