If you’re planning to see “Unplanned,” the film about Abby Johnson and her turn away from a life working at Planned Parenthood to one leading the pro-life movement, you have options in the Diocese of Phoenix.

That includes some sneak peeks the night before “Unplanned”s nationwide release. Most showtimes are around 7 and 9:45 p.m. March 28 at:

AMC Ahwatukee — Sponsored by Solidarity HealthShare and benefiting Aid to Women Center.

AMC Desert Ridge — With optional donations to First Way Pregnancy Center

Other AMC theaters include: AMC Westgate and AMC Deer Valley

Cinemark Mesa 16

Harkins — Arizona Mills, Arrowhead, Chandler Fashion Center, Norterra, Prescott Valley, Santan Village, Scottsdale 101, Superstition Springs



Harkins Flagstaff will release the movie March 29.

FYI, the film has been rated R. If there are concerns about that rating, chances are that Abby Johnson’s letter to parents addresses it. According to 40 Days for Life, Abby was the 26th out of 186 abortion facility workers so far who have changed their heart about abortion — and their careers.

"This movie didn't pull any punches." "It was mind-blowing." "Everybody should see this film." – Teens react to watching "Unplanned," the story of a former Planned Parenthood director who pulls back the curtain on the grotesque, violent abortion industry. pic.twitter.com/ih340MKi07 — EWTN (@EWTN) March 16, 2019

The film’s website has a lot of great video resources. 40 Days for life offers a thorough guide of related podcasts with key people behind the scenes of the film.