Catholic Charities Community Services has always been committed to serving the poor and vulnerable. I am continually amazed at the uplifting and innovative ways the agency and its team members serve those who need us most.

Paul S. Mulligan is president and CEO of Catholic Charities Community Services and a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Phoenix.

One program that exemplifies dignity and celebrates life is our so-called “re-entry” or restorative justice program. It started with Juniper House for women in Flagstaff and has grown to include Manzanita House for women in Cottonwood and Ponderosa House for men in Flagstaff.

These programs provide housing for those who had been incarcerated, have expressed a desire to change their lives, yet have no place to call “home” upon their release. They provide a supportive community as residents pursue steady employment, endeavor to stay clean and sober and show others the power of love, mercy and compassion.

Juniper House Developed by Catholic Charities, creates a sober home environment for up to eight women exiting the Flagstaff jail. Similar properties exist for men. (928) 774-9125 MORE INFORMATION

While the residents face challenges, with our prayers, support and housing-based case management, we can lift them up. The program provides a hand up, and your prayers and gifts help provide the residents with the will to succeed. Every journey is different, but the average stay in one of these homes is only six to nine months. Ninety-four percent of women in Juniper House find employment in the first 30 days!

Your support allows us to expand our programming into Maricopa County. As the leader of Catholic Charities Community Services, the social services arm of the Diocese of Phoenix, I am humbled by the support of our community and the spirit of the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign. Thank you!

