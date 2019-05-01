Phoenix firefighters work to put out the the still-smoldering St. Joseph Church. The church building was destroyed in a fire in the early morning hours of May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the parish’s patron. (Tony Gutiérrez/CATHOLIC SUN)

At 12:08 a.m., Fr. Reggie Carreon received an alert that there was a fire at the church. When he arrived 20 minutes later, the building was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the inferno through the night and successfully saved the other buildings on the parish campus.

Fr. Carreon said other parishioners joined him in the middle of the night as they prayed until 3 a.m.

Celebrating Mass just hours later in the parish hall, Fr. Carreon, pastor of St. Joseph’s, referenced the psalm for the day, “The Lord hears the cry of the poor” (Ps 34).

Fr. Reggie Carreon, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, lifts up the Eucharist during a daily Mass celebrated in the parish hall adjacent to the burned down church. Concelebrating are diocesan vicar general Fr. Fred Adamson (far left) and vicar for priests Fr. David Sanfilippo. The church building was destroyed in a fire in the early morning hours of May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the parish’s patron. (Tony Gutiérrez/CATHOLIC SUN)

“I’d like to change that to “The Lord hears the cry of St. Joseph parishioners,” he said, noting the sadness they all felt with the loss of their worship space.

According to Frank Salomon, deputy chief of public information officers for the Phoenix Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The roof of the church has disappeared and the walls that are still standing could be unstable, he said, adding that engineers will have to evaluate the structure to make sure it’s safe for investigators to go inside the building.

In a media statement, Diocese of Phoenix officials expressed their prayers of support for the St. Joseph community.

“This morning we awoke to the tragic news of the fire at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Phoenix,” the statement said.

The view of the inside of St. Joseph Church through a window. The church building was destroyed in a fire in the early morning hours of May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the parish’s patron. (Tony Gutiérrez/CATHOLIC SUN)

“We are heartbroken for the St. Joseph Catholic community and we are grateful for the bravery of the fire fighters and first responders.”

Masses will be celebrated in the parish hall just adjacent to the church, Fr. Carreon said.

“Today on this feast day of St. Joseph the Worker,” the diocese statement said, “we ask the community to join us in prayer.”

Editor’s Note: This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.