Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares waves as he processes down the aisle at the beginning of the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Catholics — and Black Catholics in particular — have an example in following the Holy Spirit in St. Peter Claver, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares said at the closing Mass for the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Conference April 28.

The Knights of Peter Claver Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28 at the Four Points Sheraton. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

The conference drew hundreds of delegates from Knights of Peter Claver councils and Ladies’ Auxiliary courts throughout the West Coast and Southwest United States. St. Martin de Porres Council and St. Josephine Bakhita Court 369, based out of St. Pius X Church in Phoenix, hosted the conference at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel.

In his homily, Bishop Nevares articulated the importance of the gifts of the Holy Spirit as we pursue holiness.

“Who knows the gifts of the Holy Spirit?” Bishop Nevares asked. Several people raised their hands. “Well, half of you do,” the bishop said, laughing together with the congregation.

Bishop Nevares also spoke of how St. Peter Claver could be used as a model for how we can use the gifts of the Holy Spirit to evangelize the world, including those at the margins of society.

Knights of Peter Claver Fourth Degree stand at attention at the beginning of Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

St. Peter Claver — 17th century Spanish Jesuit — left his homeland to be a missionary in the Caribbean, where much of his ministry was dedicated to the slaves, and even lived in the slave lodgings. Bishop Nevares noted that the saint — the namesake for the Church’s largest organization for lay African Americans — baptized thousands of slaves. The bishop then encouraged the congregation to be brave in evangelizing the world around us just as St. Claver was.

“We have the example of Peter Claver … to guide us in our lives,” Bishop Nevares said with a smile.

The Mass — celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday — was filled with joyful gospel music. As the cantor sung “there’s an army rising up,” in the final Communion hymn, Bishop Nevares yelled, “Where’s the army?!” The congregation laughed and rose to its feet in cheers.

Knights of Peter Claver Fourth Degree members salute Supreme Lady Micaela Jo Angel Le Blanc as she processes down the aisle at the beginning of Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares processes toward the makeshift sanctuary at the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Knights of Peter Claver Western District chaplain Dcn. Marvin Threatt sprinkles holy water at the April 28 Mass closing organization’s conference at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

The Knights of Peter Claver Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28 at the Four Points Sheraton. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Knights of Peter Claver Western District chaplain Dcn. Marvin Threatt proclaims the Gospel at the April 28 Mass closing organization’s conference at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares preached the homily for the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council 369 and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28 at the Four Points Sheraton. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares celebrated the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

The Knights of Peter Claver was founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1909 by four white Josephite priests and three black laymen as a ministry to help African American Catholic men grow in faith and fellowship. A Ladies Auxiliary was established in 1922. Claverites — as they are collectively known — also have junior divisions for boys and girls, allowing entire families to participate.

William Lewis, the Junior Knights Director for the district, traveled from Las Vegas for the conference and said he particularly loved that the event allowed his family to serve God together.

“My wife is here, my daughter is a junior [lady], and I like this group because the whole family can be a part of it…it really helps bring our family together,” Lewis said.

Knights of Peter Claver Western District Deputy Bruce Sampson (left) and Supreme Lady Micaela Jo Angel Le Blanc (right) address delegates attending the organization’s Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares poses with members of the Knights of Peter Claver leadership at the organization’s Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares poses with Andrea Hardin, a member of the local Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, and with the knights’ district deputy Bruce Sampson at the organization’s Western District Conference April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares poses with members of the Knights of Peter Claver leadership at the organization’s Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Supreme Lady Micaela Jo Angel Le Blanc (right) poses with Mary Skinner, a member of the hosting committee for the Knights of Peter Claver Western District Conference, April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The organization’s Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares poses with Fourth Degree members of the Knights of Peter Claver at the organization’s Western District Mass April 28 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Phoenix. The Knights’ of Peter Claver Council and Ladies Auxiliary Court 369, both of Phoenix, hosted the organization’s Western District Conference April 26-28. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Past District Deputy Renita Lloyd Smith added that the conference was a wonderful opportunity for Black Catholics to renew their faith while building community with others in the organization.

“Black Catholics have a unique way of praising God in the universal Church,” Smith said. “This conference exemplified the theme ‘One Faith, One Baptism, One Lord.’ Each day we looked forward to coming together in prayer.

“We connected and made new friends while improving the prior relationships already made. Our core values of friendship, unity and Christian charity remain embedded in my heart and strengthens my faith,” she added. “This conference is the annual vehicle that reminds us of what matters as Clavers.”