Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted embarked on a four-day pilgrimage with 40 others from throughout the Diocese of Phoenix today. The group reached Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs as of this writing and attended Mass there.
Follow correspondent Jeff Grant on Twitter for frequent updates; he is journeying with them, just like he did in Utah. We will try to retweet at thecatholicsun and PhoenixDiocese too.
Future stops will take them:
- Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, an 11-story cathedral in Los Angeles where six men were ordained priests June 1 (the same day as ordination in the Diocese of Phoenix) and 11 men were ordained deacons a week later
- Carmel of St. Teresa Monastery, (itinerary says Pasadena, but it looks like Alhambra)
- Mission San Gabriel Arcángel, founded by St. Junipero Serra
- Christ Cathedral, Orange (20-some days before its scheduled dedication)… Priests and deacons of the Diocese of Orange got a sneak peek earlier this week and this mosaic was appropriately hung in time for Phoenix visitors
- Mission San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
- Our Lady of Solitude Monastery, Tonopah
This is what Bishop Olmsted shared with Diocesan Pastoral Center staff about a pilgrimage the eve of his departure.