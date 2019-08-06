Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares joins Sam Chang, chairman of Foundation for Senior Living’s Board of Directors (left) and the foundation’s president and CEO Tom Egan in breaking ground for the new Glendale Adult Day Health Services Center campus in this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo. (Courtesy of FSL)

Established as a Catholic charity by the Diocese of Phoenix in 1974, Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) has been a leading provider of high-quality, vital services for Arizonans of all ages for more than 40 years.

Tom Egan is the executive director of the Foundation for Senior Living. (Courtesy of FSL)

One of our signature programs is Adult Day Health Services (ADHS). Three centers, located in Glendale, Phoenix and Tempe, promote the concept of “aging in place.” ADHS provides an array of social activities, health monitoring and opportunities to establish relationships and connections between those who attend, their families and staff — all intentionally planned to help individuals continue to live in their own homes.

Individuals and caregivers can count on engaging programs and activities, nutritious meals and nursing supervision. Our caring and compassionate staff offer specialized services to support young adults over age 18 with traumatic brain injuries and individuals living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

ADHS is a haven for family members and caregivers, offering respite from the stress and demands of full-time support for their loved ones and the opportunity to remain in the workforce.

Your support will allow us to build a new ADHS in the Northwest Valley that will replace the current Glendale facility. I am grateful for the support we receive from the community, especially from the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign. Thank you!