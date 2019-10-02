Oct. 4 is the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Many parishes welcome caged/leashed/tanked pets on that day or another suitable time near it in order to receive a blessing.
One of our faithful readers compiled a list of blessings throughout the Valley and a little beyond (including Flagstaff and Chino Valley). It’s alphabetized chronologically and then alphabetically by parish name. Chances are, you know if your own parish is having a blessing, so check the list document if you think a neighboring parish might better serve your needs.
Here is a glimpse of who is offering a blessing and when:
- Oct. 3 at St. Elizabeth Seton in Sun City. It’s at 9 a.m. (or following 8 a.m. Mass)
- Oct. 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Sun City West. It’s at 10 a.m.
It’s possible school parents will also be allowed to briefly bring their pet at some point that day.
- Oct. 5 at 20 parishes whose bulletins advertised them far enough in advance to make the list. They begin anywhere from 9 a.m. until noon in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff and Chino Valley.
- Oct. 6 at four different parishes (three in Phoenix and one at St. Rose in Anthem)
- Oct. 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale
Don’t have a pet? It appears the Arizona Humane Society can help with that. We’re not yet seeing official information on the society’s website, but this post from ABC15 Arizona says dogs are free to a good home throughout October if they have been at the shelter for more than 30 days.
