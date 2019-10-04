Phoenix seminarians Nathaniel Glenn, Marvin Soto and Gabriel Terrill pose for a photo after their Oct. 3 ordination to the diaconate. The trio are finishing their final year of formation in Rome and, God-willing, will return next June for their priestly ordination. (PNAC Photo Service)

Three Phoenix seminarians knelt at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter in Rome Oct. 3 as a U.S. bishop ordained them and 28 others deacons in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley of Portland, Maine ordained Deacons Nathaniel Glenn, Marvin Soto and Gabriel Terrill, among other students at the Pontifical North American College.

Phoenix’s Marvin Soto and Gabriel Terrill pray alongside fellow seminarians during a vigil prior to their diaconate ordination. (PNAC Photo Service)

Marvin Soto, third from left, and Gabriel Terrill, fourth from right, before their ordination (PNAC Photo Service)

Nathaniel Glenn, center, and Gabriel Terrill, right, before their ordination (PNAC Photo Service)

Marvin Soto and Gabriel Terrill process in to their ordination Mass (PNAC Photo Service)

Among their classmates were another trio of seminarians from the Archdiocese of Washington, two from the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, one seminarian each from 14 other U.S. dioceses and seven other U.S. archdioceses, the Virgin Islands and the Archdiocese of Sydney.

In his homily, Bishop Deeley spoke to those being ordained about living a “life rooted in the Gospel.” He held up St. Francis of Assisi — himself a deacon whose feast-day is Oct. 4— as an exemplar of living such a life. Like St. Francis, a deacon must give everything to God and know himself to be “loved, chosen and called to serve,” Bishop Deeley said, where his spiritual source of consolation and joy lies.

A deacon is called to “bring this ever important message of God’s love, which they have first received, to others,” he continued. That mission requires being someone who is “filled with the Holy Spirit and wisdom,” and constantly seek to sanctify himself by faithful obedience to his diaconal promises and service to the greater community.

The deacons promised to live a life of prayer, celibacy and obedience to their diocesan bishop. They are amid their final year of theological studies in Rome. God-willing, priestly ordinations are next May and June in their home dioceses.

If “you sanctify yourself, you will sanctify society,” said Bishop Deeley, who like Phoenix’s Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, was ordained in 1973.

Fr. Vinhson Nguyen and Fr. Fernando Camou of Phoenix pose with Phoenix seminarians after their diaconate ordination. (PNAC Photo Service)

A delegation from the Diocese of Phoenix attended the ordination as part of a pilgrimage to Italy being led by Vocations Director Fr. Paul Sullivan. Other diocesan clerics participating included Frs. Fernando Camou, Daniel Cruz, Vinhson Nguyen and Kurt Perera and Dcn. Estevan Wetzel, who is also eyeing a June 2020 priestly ordination.

Also attending were the deacons’ family and friends. Bishop Deeley expressed gratitude for their encouragement in their response to God’s invitation.