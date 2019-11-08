Inside the intake area looking toward the front reception room at Catholic Charities’ MANA House for homeless veterans. (Jeff Grant/CATHOLIC SUN)

Veterans Day falls on a Monday this year allowing the diocesan Red, White and Blue Mass to occur just a day prior. Veterans and those wishing to prayerfully honor them are invited to the Mass. St. Anne’s in Gilbert is hosting this year with the liturgy beginning at 11 a.m.

That same day, on the other side of the Valley, St. Helen in Glendale will be holding a Patriotic Rosary and a flag retirement ceremony following the 12:15 p.m. liturgy.

Being the Rosary, you can offer one any time for the country and each of the 50 states. Feel free to order this Rosary for the United States.

Just beyond Veterans Day on Nov. 14, a canvas mural with a Catholic veteran’s handiwork involved, will be unveiled in the lobby of the Phoenix VA Hospital. Meet David Murrieta, who also painted an exterior mural of The Last Supper at Blessed Sacrament in Tolleson, among other public works.

Well known artist and veteran Jim Covarrubias co-painted the piece for veterans. A picture is not yet available, but it is a mural of Arizona mountains and galloping horses, in an impressionistic style. “This mural will hopefully relieve stress from the veterans with PTSD, as they walk by it and relax as they view it sipping a cup of coffee,” Murrieta said. The mural is next to Starbucks.

If you encounter a veteran in need of assistance, connect them with this resource hotline/website: