By Josie Cano, Community Service Counselor

Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes

When I joined Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes in 2006, I was instantly moved by my work. On any given day, I not only help families preplan their funeral arrangements services, but I also help them in times of sudden loss, something I went through myself only a few months ago when my husband passed away.

My husband had been fighting cancer for years. When he was ill, we decided together to preplan his final arrangements. Although it was difficult to contemplate a time when we would need them, he graciously shared his wishes for his funeral and burial. When that sad day came, I only had to make one phone call to start the process of laying him to rest.

Having been through this situation myself, I am passionate about helping families prearrange their own services. I urge them to make the plans ahead of time, like I did, so that during a time of emergency they aren’t burdened with making important decisions while struggling with the fresh pain of a sudden loss.

I also find that coming together as a community of faith helps ease grief. Every December at Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, we hold our Annual Memorial Mass (see below for time and locations). This special event helps those mourning the loss of a loved one see that they’re not alone. By coming together in prayer, the weight of grief is shared and made more tolerable. The Annual Memorial Mass falls at the start of Advent, so it’s a beautiful way to keep family and friends who have died in your hearts throughout the holiday season.

Through my own grief, I have found inspiration to help families so they are as prepared as I was in the event of an unexpected loss. As I mourn my husband, I’m grateful that God has given me the strength to continue helping families carry out the final wishes of their loved ones.

Many blessings.

Contact Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes at (602) 267-3962 or at dopccfh.org.

JOIN US IN REMEMBERING YOUR LOVED ONES AT OUR ANNUAL MEMORIAL MASS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019 AT 10 A.M.

St. Francis Catholic Cemetery

2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix 85008

602.267.1329

Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home

9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale 85392

623.936.1710

Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery

23015 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix 85024

480.513.3243

Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home

1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa 85204

480.892.3729