In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of May By The Catholic Sun - Jun 10, 2024 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in May 2024 Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEWS 100 Days of Summer – Society of St. Vincent de Paul NEWS In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of April PARTNERS Secondhand Elegance: A Wedding Dress Found in Giving